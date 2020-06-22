Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

258 Congress Street Available 08/01/20 4BA/1.5BA DOWNTOWN Congress Street - Available August 1, 2020 - APPLY ONLINE/PAY THE SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLINE/ SIGN THE LEASE ONLINE!

You can reserve your new apartment from the comfort of your home!

4BD/1.5BA ENTIRE HOUSE DOWNTOWN-Available August 1, 2020!

Wagner Terrace Neighborhood

Walking distance to The Citadel and Hampton Park!

Hardwood floors throughout the majority of the house

Washer/Dryer hookups available

Off street parking



Please visit our website to see all available properties: http://semgsc.com/lease/residential



Call 843-577-8595 to schedule a showing. Rented on a first come, first serve basis after a showing with approved application, $65 application fee per applicant, and $2500 security deposit. After you view the apartment and you are ready to move forward, please apply online through our website: www.semgsc.com



