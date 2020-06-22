All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

258 Congress Street

258 Congress Street · (843) 577-8595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Congress Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Hampton Park Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 258 Congress Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
258 Congress Street Available 08/01/20 4BA/1.5BA DOWNTOWN Congress Street - Available August 1, 2020 - APPLY ONLINE/PAY THE SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLINE/ SIGN THE LEASE ONLINE!
You can reserve your new apartment from the comfort of your home!
4BD/1.5BA ENTIRE HOUSE DOWNTOWN-Available August 1, 2020!
Wagner Terrace Neighborhood
Walking distance to The Citadel and Hampton Park!
Hardwood floors throughout the majority of the house
Washer/Dryer hookups available
Off street parking

Please visit our website to see all available properties: http://semgsc.com/lease/residential

Call 843-577-8595 to schedule a showing. Rented on a first come, first serve basis after a showing with approved application, $65 application fee per applicant, and $2500 security deposit. After you view the apartment and you are ready to move forward, please apply online through our website: www.semgsc.com

(RLNE4635590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Congress Street have any available units?
258 Congress Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 258 Congress Street have?
Some of 258 Congress Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 258 Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 258 Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 258 Congress Street does offer parking.
Does 258 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Congress Street have a pool?
No, 258 Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 258 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Congress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Congress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Congress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
