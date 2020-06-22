3376 Dawson St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.



Great Location! Close to local Universities, 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!



- 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood-like floors in a 1,100 SqFt apartment unit

- Two full bathrooms

- Modern fully equipped kitchen: granite countertop, dishwasher, range, range-top microwave oven with exhaust fan, food disposal, and 3-door fridge, and kitchen island

- New thermo-pane windows

- Energy efficient house: the whole house is well insulated to save energy

- Central A/C; High-efficiency gas furnace

- Laundry center: in unit

- Large front porch

- Off street parking



Dimensions:

- Bedroom 1: 10'2'' x 9'10''

- Bedroom 2: 10'2'' x 11'4''

- Bedroom 3: 10'2'' x 11'4''

- Living Room / Kitchen: 19'8'' x 16'



No Pets Allowed



