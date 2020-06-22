3376 Dawson St

Amenities
3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.
Great Location! Close to local Universities, 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!
- 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood-like floors in a 1,100 SqFt apartment unit
- Two full bathrooms
- Modern fully equipped kitchen: granite countertop, dishwasher, range, range-top microwave oven with exhaust fan, food disposal, and 3-door fridge, and kitchen island
- New thermo-pane windows
- Energy efficient house: the whole house is well insulated to save energy
- Central A/C; High-efficiency gas furnace
- Laundry center: in unit
- Large front porch
- Off street parking
Dimensions:
- Bedroom 1: 10'2'' x 9'10''
- Bedroom 2: 10'2'' x 11'4''
- Bedroom 3: 10'2'' x 11'4''
- Living Room / Kitchen: 19'8'' x 16'
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5846117)