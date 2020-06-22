All apartments in Pittsburgh
3376 Dawson St

3376 Dawson Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

3376 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.

Great Location! Close to local Universities, 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!

- 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood-like floors in a 1,100 SqFt apartment unit
- Two full bathrooms
- Modern fully equipped kitchen: granite countertop, dishwasher, range, range-top microwave oven with exhaust fan, food disposal, and 3-door fridge, and kitchen island
- New thermo-pane windows
- Energy efficient house: the whole house is well insulated to save energy
- Central A/C; High-efficiency gas furnace
- Laundry center: in unit
- Large front porch
- Off street parking

Dimensions:
- Bedroom 1: 10'2'' x 9'10''
- Bedroom 2: 10'2'' x 11'4''
- Bedroom 3: 10'2'' x 11'4''
- Living Room / Kitchen: 19'8'' x 16'

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3376 Dawson St have any available units?
3376 Dawson St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3376 Dawson St have?
Some of 3376 Dawson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3376 Dawson St currently offering any rent specials?
3376 Dawson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3376 Dawson St pet-friendly?
No, 3376 Dawson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3376 Dawson St offer parking?
Yes, 3376 Dawson St does offer parking.
Does 3376 Dawson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3376 Dawson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3376 Dawson St have a pool?
No, 3376 Dawson St does not have a pool.
Does 3376 Dawson St have accessible units?
No, 3376 Dawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3376 Dawson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3376 Dawson St has units with dishwashers.
