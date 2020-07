Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park fire pit hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet

Arsenal 201 is a mixed use living space of retail and apartment homes in the Lawrenceville area of Pittsburgh. Once the site of the largest arsenal in the Union during the Civil War, Arsenal preserves history in a modern, progressive way. Residents indulge in casual sophistication while enjoying what the city has to offer! Come home to more than just an apartment when you live at Arsenal 201. Our perfectly appointed eco-suite, studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans create a haven that has been specially designed for you. You don't have to sacrifice form or function with our expansive layouts offering up to 1,514 square feet and a variety of in-home finishes tailored to your lifestyle. Large windows frame breathtaking views of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas, premium flooring, and prime solid surface countertops, and tech savvy touches like USB outlets a technology package boasting 120 Dish TV Channels and High-speed Fiber Internet Access. Check out our photo gallery to get an exclusive look at our modern apartment interiors and more!