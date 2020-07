Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal

Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities. Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature ample layouts, an abundance of natural light, and gourmet kitchens with new fixtures and built-in breakfast bars. Moreover, with added perks like in-home washers & dryers and original construction details like exposed brick and painted wood ceilings, Heinz Lofts offers an unparalleled combination of convenience and style.



At Heinz Lofts, we believe it is the simple things that set us apart. That is why we provide excellent amenities including heated garage parking, onsite dry cleaning drop off/pick up service, on-site massage therapist, and a spacious, fully-equipped fitness center with sauna to make your lifestyle just that much more convenient. Experience the very best of modern Pittsburgh living at Heinz Lofts.