Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor. Inside, beyond the front entrances – access controlled by intercom entry systems – lead to large apartments where the kitchens and baths have been newly renovated.



Although moderately priced, the apartments are richly detailed, including hardwood floors in most units, and wall-to-wall carpets in others. Mini-blinds cover all windows, and ceiling fans are in every bedroom and dining area. Kitchens are "eat-in" and brightened by a window!