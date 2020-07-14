All apartments in Philadelphia
English Manor
English Manor

243 W Tulpehocken St · (215) 999-7438
Location

243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
West Central Germantown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 243 West Tulpehocken St. Apt A308 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from English Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor. Inside, beyond the front entrances – access controlled by intercom entry systems – lead to large apartments where the kitchens and baths have been newly renovated.

Although moderately priced, the apartments are richly detailed, including hardwood floors in most units, and wall-to-wall carpets in others. Mini-blinds cover all windows, and ceiling fans are in every bedroom and dining area. Kitchens are "eat-in" and brightened by a window!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does English Manor have any available units?
English Manor has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does English Manor have?
Some of English Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is English Manor currently offering any rent specials?
English Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is English Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, English Manor is pet friendly.
Does English Manor offer parking?
Yes, English Manor offers parking.
Does English Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, English Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does English Manor have a pool?
No, English Manor does not have a pool.
Does English Manor have accessible units?
No, English Manor does not have accessible units.
Does English Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, English Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
