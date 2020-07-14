Amenities
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor. Inside, beyond the front entrances – access controlled by intercom entry systems – lead to large apartments where the kitchens and baths have been newly renovated.
Although moderately priced, the apartments are richly detailed, including hardwood floors in most units, and wall-to-wall carpets in others. Mini-blinds cover all windows, and ceiling fans are in every bedroom and dining area. Kitchens are "eat-in" and brightened by a window!