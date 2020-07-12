/
wynnefield
1002 Apartments for rent in Wynnefield, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Last updated May 19 at 12:30pm
7 Units Available
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,000
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Apartments in this community are equipped with wall-to-wall carpeting, window treatments, and new appliances. The pet-friendly community also offers controlled access, onsite laundry and an elevator. Bala Golf Club and ParkWest Town Center are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5618 WOODBINE AVENUE
5618 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1940 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home just walking distance from St Josephs University and City Ave. This recently renovated space features large rooms, all new hardwood flooring, new kitchen, furnished front patio and elevated rear deck.
Results within 1 mile of Wynnefield
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
22 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
152 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
6 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,030
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
86 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Sevilla Court
32 Conshohocken State Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sevilla Court offers elegant apartment homes in a highly sought after location on the Main Line. Each apartment possesses unique characteristics and have beautiful hardwood floors, dramatic high ceilings, washer/dryers and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
192 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
Last updated June 11 at 06:55pm
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5010 Reno St
5010 Reno Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
5010 Reno St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedrooms, 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1533 N Frazier St
1533 North Frazier Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Carrol Park Home - Property Id: 313713 Newly renovated 3 bedroom home located in the Carrol Park neighborhood, in Philadelphia.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5162 Hoopes Street
5162 Hoopes Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
52nd & Haverford Ave-West Philadelphia - Wonderful house, BIG, and completely redone. Porch front, Big back yard, Gas heat. Want more? How about a new kitchen, modern windows, and a ALL new bathrooms. All new wall to wall carpet too! Do not wait.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5501 Spring St
5501 Spring Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
5501 Spring St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 2 bedrooms 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV)
459 North Dearborn Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
948 sqft
AMAZING Mill Creek 3bd/1ba Home Available NOW! - Located at 459 Dearborn St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5044 Aspen St.
5044 Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Custom Home - West Philadelphia - This is truly a one of a kind home. The property has been remodeled with many unique touches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5442 Spring St
5442 Spring Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BR Home in West Philly! 2BR x 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6379 Woodbine Ave
6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298 Charming Colonial Revival 6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Description Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home in Historic
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
832 Kenmore Rd
832 Kenmore Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Magnificent 3BD 1.5BR in West Philly w/ Refurbished Deck! - 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Washer dryer hookup Private parking in back! First, last, and security deposit along with successful screening results required to move in! REMA LLC (RLNE5889956)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5229 Master Street
5229 Master Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
5229 Master Street Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, West Philly Dream Home - 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Full-sized washer & dryer Enclosed yard Large basement storage First month’s rent, last month’s rent, security deposit , and successful screening
