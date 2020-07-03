All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Westmont Village
Westmont Village

1810 West Susquehanna Avenue · (952) 243-3407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1824 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 1816 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmont Village.

Amenities

coffee bar
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome to Westmont Village!
Westmont Village is located in the North Central/Temple neighborhood of Philadelphia, a metropolitan area conveniently located close to major highways including I-95, I-76, Route 1, PA Turnpike and NJ Turnpike. Several bus, train and subway lines offer easy access to anyone who wants to embrace the many highlights of the city. Living in North Central you will be in close proximity to Girard College and Temple University where residents acquire an urban feel. A staple of the up-and-coming neighborhood includes: sports bar and eateries, coffee shops, parks and one of Philadelphia hidden gems, Wagner Free Institute of Science providing the community with history of natural science.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westmont Village have any available units?
Westmont Village has 2 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Westmont Village have?
Some of Westmont Village's amenities include coffee bar, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westmont Village currently offering any rent specials?
Westmont Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westmont Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmont Village is pet friendly.
Does Westmont Village offer parking?
No, Westmont Village does not offer parking.
Does Westmont Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westmont Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmont Village have a pool?
No, Westmont Village does not have a pool.
Does Westmont Village have accessible units?
No, Westmont Village does not have accessible units.
Does Westmont Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Westmont Village does not have units with dishwashers.
