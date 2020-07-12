/
walnut hill
124 Apartments for rent in Walnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 15 at 02:26pm
2 Units Available
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$750
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new place at Madison Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The location in Philadelphia's 19139 area is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options.
Last updated May 14 at 05:20pm
3 Units Available
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Minutes from Septa Train and bus transportation. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances, walnut plank flooring, and modern layouts. A newly constructed community near cultural events and parks.
Last updated June 1 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$815
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
315 sqft
Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options.
Last updated July 12 at 04:07pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
2 Bedrooms
$980
Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, Walnut Court Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 South 51st Street
221 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
1 Available 09/15/20 Come see this stunning 3B/R Bi-Level apartment located in the hot university city.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4716 Chestnut St
4716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
175 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT BY THE ROOM OFFER, NOT A FULL APARTMENT. Must see, spacious bedroom with private bathroom. Move-in with First/Last & Security. Six Months Min Term. Rents from $625-$700 including all utilities and Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4715 Walnut Street 216
4715 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
375 sqft
Unit 216 Available 08/07/20 West Philly studio for early Aug or Sept 1st Move - Property Id: 280740 5% discount to all front line and health care workers.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
268 S 46TH STREET
268 South 46th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3303 sqft
Massive two story 1st floor unit! Driveway Parking included! 2-3 Driveway parking spots and use of a 1 car garage are included with this already spectacular property! This beautiful, fully updated three bedroom apartment in this triplex offers it
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4821 WALNUT STREET
4821 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Brand new Luxury Renovation with sexy finishes throughout! Custom kitchen with sleek 2 tone cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast bar! Modern Plank flooring throughout, exposed spiral duct work, flat LED lighting throughout, custom tiled
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4931 Locust Street - 2
4931 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bedroom in highly desired neighborhood. Newer hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances (full gas stove, refrigerator/freezer and built-in microwave), high-end private washer & dryer in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5040 MARKET STREET
5040 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Modern Newly renovated 2 bedroom apt fully furnished! Open concept living , back patio for grilling and front porch, central air and hard wood floors. Located near Market Farkford Line.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
133 S 51 St
133 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated unit featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 900SQ FT of living space to enjoy. This building have only 2 apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
251 S 51ST STREET
251 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Super unique, 3 story, 4 bedroom apartment in a classic West Philly Porch-Front rowhome. Freshly painted and move in. Convenient location close to schools, and major public transit hub (Market-Frankford El is a short walk).
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4842 WALNUT STREET
4842 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Welcome to 4842 Walnut Street Unit #1 located in University City! This first floor, fully updated unit is complete with 3 beds, 1 full bath, central air, recessed lighting throughout, high ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4914 CHESTNUT STREET
4914 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2145 sqft
Are you looking for house for your family or for you and your friends? Look no further! This deceivingly spacious house on Chestnut Street is all you need! The first floor boasts a fireplace and shining hardwood floors, with a kitchen full of
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Hill
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
47 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
25 Units Available
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,153
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Last updated July 1 at 02:08pm
11 Units Available
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
Last updated November 15 at 07:15pm
18 Units Available
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated May 27 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
St. Jude
5016 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Units with Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen & Bath. Heat/Hotwater/Gas included.Close to Public Transportation, Shopping and so much more! Please visit our website to view our units.
