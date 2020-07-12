/
/
/
east oak lane
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
391 Apartments for rent in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6441 N Camac Street Apt B
6441 North Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit Apt B Available 09/08/20 2-BDRM East Oak Lane Duplex Apt.
Results within 1 mile of East Oak Lane
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$860
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fernrock Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Elkins Park Gardens
8000 High School Rd, Jenkintown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
A recently updated community with modern kitchens, thermopane windows and wall-to-wall carpeting. Just minutes from area parks and public transportation. Within walking distance of the train station. Upgraded common areas.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6655 Limekiln Pike
6655 Limekiln Pike, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Large West Oak Lane home - Large home located in West Oak lane area of the city, this row has been updated with fresh paint, new laminate and tile flooring throughout, new kitchen with oak cabinets, main level powder room and 2nd floor 3 piece bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6609 N Opal St
6609 North Opal Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Beds/1 Bath Remodeled Home! - Property Id: 282463 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME (HURRY WILL GO AWAY SOON!) Available for Rent 6XXX N Opal St. Philadelphia, Pa.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2008 E RITTENHOUSE STREET
2008 East Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath home for rent in West Oak Lane.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6138 N LAMBERT STREET
6138 North Lambert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
790 sqft
Located on a quiet side street, this 2 bedroom home has so much to offer. Front porch, front and rear yards and a full basement. Freshly painted and new carpets through out. Large kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1507 CLEARVIEW STREET
1507 Clearview Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding and rare opportunity near LaSalle University. Gas heat. Newer roof. Lots of space.Minor Cosmetics needed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5526 N MASCHER STREET
5526 North Mascher Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
1692 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and sunny 2nd floor efficiency. Ample sized rooms. Recently refreshed and move in ready. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5923 N BROAD ST #UNIT 1
5923 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 5923 N Broad st. This 2nd-floor unit is a 2 bedroom fully furnished unit and ready for you to move in today. The whole building was recently refinished from top to bottom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5626 N 19TH STREET
5626 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
La Salle University Off Campus Student Housing . Must provide 48 hours notice. landlord will pay up to $100 per month of water usage
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
430 W CHEW AVENUE
430 West Chew Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1944 sqft
This is totally renovated two bedrooms and a one bath apartment.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJWyncote, PARockledge, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAFort Washington, PAPalmyra, NJ