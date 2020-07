Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated lofted 1 bedroom apartment located at 927 Pine street available for a July/August move in. Apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and quarts countertops.



Building has coin-operated w/d on the premises. Cats and small dogs are allowed in this unit. All appointments must be scheduled in advance by responding to this posting. Please include your cell number in your response. Apartments are first come first served.