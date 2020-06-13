/
/
prospect park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
605 Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, PA📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE
603 South Ridgeway Avenue, Glenolden, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
725 MICHELL ST
725 Michell Street, Folsom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1156 sqft
Welcome to 725 Michell St.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 HURON AVENUE
11 Huron Avenue, Norwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
10000 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment with large living room, good size bedroom with plenty of closet space. Tiled kitchen and bathroom. On site lawndry and plenty of on site parking. Very convenient location near Rt 420 and Chester Pike.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
8 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2515 s 73rd st
2515 South 73rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Grab it while it still has that new house smell - Get Rid Of Your Old, Beat Up House and Landlord Today! New and Fresh Home Available! This is a lovely 3-bed, 1 bath home, Renovated with nice a vantage feel to it! Nice sized kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Hill
1 Unit Available
914 E 15th st
914 East 15th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great student housing 2 blocks away from Widener - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house available just 2 blocks away from campus, Newly renovated. the house is on E 15th St.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Vanneman Boulevard
236 Vanneman Boulevard, Paulsboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Lovely single family home located on a quiet street. The inside has all new renovations and new appliances. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/236-vanneman-blvd-paulsboro-nj-08066-usa/7d9ac15c-0ec9-4b24-858e-056ab9b34b0c (RLNE5832225)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Darby
1 Unit Available
321 BERBRO STREET
321 Berbro Street, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1396 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath row home. Close to transportation, getting to the city or suburbs is a breeze.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 N RIGBY AVENUE
22 North Rigby Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Victorian style building. Apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago. The kitchen is open to the living room and features porcelain tile, grey cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are both generously sized.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
344 DOLANS ALLEY
344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Prospect Park, the median rent is $701 for a studio, $833 for a 1-bedroom, $1,005 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,258 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Prospect Park, check out our monthly Prospect Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Prospect Park area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prospect Park from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PA