328 Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA

The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Verified
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
62 DOGWOOD LANE
62 Dogwood Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo with loft. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors to deck. Spiral staircase to loft area overlooking living room. Main bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit.
72 WOODBINE COURT
72 Woodbine Court, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Welcome to Saw Mill Valley! This quiet and charming neighborhood nestled in Horsham is minutes to 611 and the PA Turnpike. Available for immediate leasing, 72 Woodbine Court features fresh paint, new flooring,~ high ceilings and a charming deck.
Verified
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Verified
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
1742 BEACON LANE
1742 Beacon Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury township in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe by Pulte Homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished bonus room on the lower level with storage area.
114 ADMIRAL LANE
114 Admiral Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 year young townhome in desirable Warrington Pointe. This spacious home has several comfortable upgrades. The main level consists of an entrance foyer that leads to the Living room and Dining room.
1819 PINNACLE DRIVE
1819 Pinnacle Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury end unit townhome in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe built in 2016. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 partial baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished game room on the lower level with extra storage and a partial bath room.
955 BELL LANE
955 Bell Lane, Maple Glen, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3364 sqft
Welcome home! Great location, great neighborhood and the sought after Upper Dublin schools! Huge all fenced back yard could be your own park for boys and girls playing all day long.
Verified
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
Willow Grove
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
In Horsham, the median rent is $914 for a studio, $1,085 for a 1-bedroom, $1,311 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,640 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Horsham, check out our monthly Horsham Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Horsham area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Horsham from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
