120 Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken Neighborhoods

This may be a small town, but there are plenty of neighborhoods to go around. Here are a few of the most popular ones to date:

Borough Center: This is a vibrant part of town, with businesses lined up all along Fayette Street. The borough center may be the best place to live if you suffer from arsonphobia, as the fire department is located here. If you need to take a bus, there are a bunch of bus stops in Fayette Street and East Hector street. For some great Italian food, Trattoria Totaro is a must and, according to locals, Stone Rose Restaurant offers some of the most creative, delicious meals and cocktails in the area.

Fayette Street / W Elm Street: Situated on the east bank of the Schuylkill river, this area is one of the most desirable spots in Philadelphia. Many apartment complexes are situated in this area, with some one bedroom and studio apartments for rent that feature stunning views over the river. If you want to stay in shape or just enjoy the fresh air, there are plenty of biking and walking trails. Some apartment buildings also have their own fitness centers, clubhouses, and swimming pools.

Connaughtown / Mill Road: This is a suburban area, with many medium to smaller homes. On a hot summer's day, Colwell Park is a great location for a romantic picnic. The other side of the highway is where you need to be if you didn't manage to settle in one of the furnished apartments in Conshohocken. Between the Conshohocken IKEA and Home Depot, there should be more than enough great interior design ideas to help spruce up your new place.