120 Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA📍
Conshohocken is a place that is just as interesting as its name. What the name actually means is unclear and really depends on the pronunciation, so there are three contenders for the true Unami-Lenapi Delaware Indian meaning; "Elegant-ground-place," "Large-bowl-ground-place," or "Big-through-ground-place." All three names actually appropriately describe Conshy, as locals lovingly call the borough. Beautiful developments resulted in very elegant buildings and large interstate highways passing the town, making it a "big-through place." The Schuylkill river forms a large bowl at the bend where Conshohocken is situated.
Starting out as a mill town with a large manufacturing and industrial center, Conshohocken underwent a beautiful transformation after the decline of the industry into flourishing riverfront development. Weather in Conshohocken can go to both extremes. Summers are hot, with the humidity making things worse, and winters can be freezing. The amount of snow you will see is however unpredictable -- one year you may be frolicking in knee-deep snow after a snow storm, the next you may struggle to scrape enough dust together to build a decent snowman. During your search for condos for rent, try to look for one with heating and cooling. If you can find rental apartments with all utilities paid, that would obviously be an extra bonus. Conshy is a very popular borough, so expect the challenges that come with finding a home in a desirable area.
This may be a small town, but there are plenty of neighborhoods to go around. Here are a few of the most popular ones to date:
Borough Center: This is a vibrant part of town, with businesses lined up all along Fayette Street. The borough center may be the best place to live if you suffer from arsonphobia, as the fire department is located here. If you need to take a bus, there are a bunch of bus stops in Fayette Street and East Hector street. For some great Italian food, Trattoria Totaro is a must and, according to locals, Stone Rose Restaurant offers some of the most creative, delicious meals and cocktails in the area.
Fayette Street / W Elm Street: Situated on the east bank of the Schuylkill river, this area is one of the most desirable spots in Philadelphia. Many apartment complexes are situated in this area, with some one bedroom and studio apartments for rent that feature stunning views over the river. If you want to stay in shape or just enjoy the fresh air, there are plenty of biking and walking trails. Some apartment buildings also have their own fitness centers, clubhouses, and swimming pools.
Connaughtown / Mill Road: This is a suburban area, with many medium to smaller homes. On a hot summer's day, Colwell Park is a great location for a romantic picnic. The other side of the highway is where you need to be if you didn't manage to settle in one of the furnished apartments in Conshohocken. Between the Conshohocken IKEA and Home Depot, there should be more than enough great interior design ideas to help spruce up your new place.
In Conshohocken, you'll find that you can hop on the train at the Spring Mill Station or take the bus over on East Hector Street. Golfers will delight in the fact that Cedar Heights is but a few miles away from the Ace Golf Club and Green Valley Country Club. The latter also offers an Olympic sized swimming pool and tennis courts for other sports fanatics. To sample delicious French Cuisine in a historic farmhouse setting, be sure to visit Spring Mill Cafe.