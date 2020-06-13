Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

120 Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
234 E 10th Ave
234 East 10th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1422 sqft
234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 Spring Mill Avenue
411 Spring Mill Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
411 Spring Mill Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Conshohocken is a must see! The first floor is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
309 E HECTOR STREET
309 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
Enjoy the fantastic Conshohocken location! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has fresh paint. Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking, ceiling fans, and rear yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
254 E HECTOR STREET
254 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! Ideal townhome in the heart of Conshohocken, just blocks from Fayette Street's restaurants and bars. Easy access to the train, I-476, I-76 and I-276. This could be considered a 2 or 3 bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1168 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
212 W 1ST AVENUE
212 West 1st Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
This bright and modern 2nd floor apartment comes fully furnished with all the gorgeous decor and furniture pictured. Enjoy your kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances open to the dining room and living room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
252 E 6TH AVENUE
252 East 6th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2067 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Conshohocken. The 2nd floor includes full kitchen, living room and full bath. The 3rd floor includes 2 bedrooms. Great location close to trains, major roadways and downtown Conshohocken.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
512 E HECTOR STREET
512 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2030 sqft
This is a beautiful and meticulously kept luxury townhome with an excellent free flowing open floor plan. Enter from the private porch with a stone backdrop into the living room with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
350 W ELM STREET
350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Suite #3117 at the Grande at Riverview is a beautifully maintained one bedroom/one bathroom Chanticleer model. Overlooking a quiet courtyard, mature trees offer plenty of privacy and serene views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2
1220 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spring has sprung and we have a breath of fresh air for rent, available now. This 2nd and 3rd floor unit is accessed via the side door entrance which goes directly to the second floor. This building is well maintained with newer carpet and paint.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
816 FAYETTE STREET
816 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
850 sqft
This spacious 2nd floor one bedroom apartment has been renovated and updated. This unit includes a full kitchen with newer cabinets, stove, laminate flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
257 E HECTOR STREET
257 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Great house that was completely gutted and remodeled in 2005. 2-story addition added to the house with 3rd-story view of riverwalk and a great deck for barbecues. Home is approximately 1800 square ft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll be dazzled with
Results within 1 mile of Conshohocken

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
177 FRONT STREET
177 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1078 sqft
Unique house in a great location of West Conshohocken Boro! Enter in the Living room that offers a nice space, wood floors, with the eat-in, updated kitchen that offers stainless steal appliances. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
627 OLD ELM STREET
627 Old Elm Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Rent to Own Available -- The front entry leads onto enclosed front porch which is brightened by natural light through all ofthe windows and the ceiling fan with light.
Results within 5 miles of Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
16 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
816 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.

Median Rent in Conshohocken

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Conshohocken is $1,450, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,750.
Studio
$1,221
1 Bed
$1,450
2 Beds
$1,750
3+ Beds
$2,190
City GuideConshohocken
"Some of the residents of Conshohocken, PA are concerned because Kitty Foyle's father, in Christopher Morley's novel 'Kitty Foyle,' uses the name of their town as a swear word. Others think that it may help advertise the town. One thing is sure -- it makes a rattling good cuss-word." (New York Times Columnist)

Conshohocken is a place that is just as interesting as its name. What the name actually means is unclear and really depends on the pronunciation, so there are three contenders for the true Unami-Lenapi Delaware Indian meaning; "Elegant-ground-place," "Large-bowl-ground-place," or "Big-through-ground-place." All three names actually appropriately describe Conshy, as locals lovingly call the borough. Beautiful developments resulted in very elegant buildings and large interstate highways passing the town, making it a "big-through place." The Schuylkill river forms a large bowl at the bend where Conshohocken is situated.

Moving to Conshohocken

Starting out as a mill town with a large manufacturing and industrial center, Conshohocken underwent a beautiful transformation after the decline of the industry into flourishing riverfront development. Weather in Conshohocken can go to both extremes. Summers are hot, with the humidity making things worse, and winters can be freezing. The amount of snow you will see is however unpredictable -- one year you may be frolicking in knee-deep snow after a snow storm, the next you may struggle to scrape enough dust together to build a decent snowman. During your search for condos for rent, try to look for one with heating and cooling. If you can find rental apartments with all utilities paid, that would obviously be an extra bonus. Conshy is a very popular borough, so expect the challenges that come with finding a home in a desirable area.

Conshohocken Neighborhoods

This may be a small town, but there are plenty of neighborhoods to go around. Here are a few of the most popular ones to date:

Borough Center: This is a vibrant part of town, with businesses lined up all along Fayette Street. The borough center may be the best place to live if you suffer from arsonphobia, as the fire department is located here. If you need to take a bus, there are a bunch of bus stops in Fayette Street and East Hector street. For some great Italian food, Trattoria Totaro is a must and, according to locals, Stone Rose Restaurant offers some of the most creative, delicious meals and cocktails in the area.

Fayette Street / W Elm Street: Situated on the east bank of the Schuylkill river, this area is one of the most desirable spots in Philadelphia. Many apartment complexes are situated in this area, with some one bedroom and studio apartments for rent that feature stunning views over the river. If you want to stay in shape or just enjoy the fresh air, there are plenty of biking and walking trails. Some apartment buildings also have their own fitness centers, clubhouses, and swimming pools.

Connaughtown / Mill Road: This is a suburban area, with many medium to smaller homes. On a hot summer's day, Colwell Park is a great location for a romantic picnic. The other side of the highway is where you need to be if you didn't manage to settle in one of the furnished apartments in Conshohocken. Between the Conshohocken IKEA and Home Depot, there should be more than enough great interior design ideas to help spruce up your new place.

Living in Conshohocken

In Conshohocken, you'll find that you can hop on the train at the Spring Mill Station or take the bus over on East Hector Street. Golfers will delight in the fact that Cedar Heights is but a few miles away from the Ace Golf Club and Green Valley Country Club. The latter also offers an Olympic sized swimming pool and tennis courts for other sports fanatics. To sample delicious French Cuisine in a historic farmhouse setting, be sure to visit Spring Mill Cafe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Conshohocken?
In Conshohocken, the median rent is $1,221 for a studio, $1,450 for a 1-bedroom, $1,750 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,190 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Conshohocken, check out our monthly Conshohocken Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Conshohocken?
Some of the colleges located in the Conshohocken area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Conshohocken?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Conshohocken from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.

