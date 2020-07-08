All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

861 N 21st St

861 North 21st Street · (215) 594-7469
Location

861 North 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 861 N 21st St · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

861 N 21st St Available 09/01/20 Fairmount House - This Fairmount House is awesome for a group of 3 or family looking for a warm home! Do not miss this lovely 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Enter into your beautiful living room featuring a wide open first floor living, dining and kitchen area with wood flooring throughout; great for entertaining or easy living. The kitchen features lovely cabinets and dishwasher, microwave, fridge and oven with rangehood. Head downstairs to your basement which provides an extra room of space to turn into a den, office or whatever your choose. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms and the gorgeous white bathroom.

(RLNE4996904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 N 21st St have any available units?
861 N 21st St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 N 21st St have?
Some of 861 N 21st St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 N 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
861 N 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 N 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 N 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 861 N 21st St offer parking?
No, 861 N 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 861 N 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 N 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 N 21st St have a pool?
No, 861 N 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 861 N 21st St have accessible units?
No, 861 N 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 861 N 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 N 21st St has units with dishwashers.
