Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

861 N 21st St Available 09/01/20 Fairmount House - This Fairmount House is awesome for a group of 3 or family looking for a warm home! Do not miss this lovely 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Enter into your beautiful living room featuring a wide open first floor living, dining and kitchen area with wood flooring throughout; great for entertaining or easy living. The kitchen features lovely cabinets and dishwasher, microwave, fridge and oven with rangehood. Head downstairs to your basement which provides an extra room of space to turn into a den, office or whatever your choose. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms and the gorgeous white bathroom.



