812 N 16TH STREET

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW BI-LEVEL APARTMENT! ROOF DECK which can be accessed by ALL TENANTS! Be the very first to live in this amazing unit with high end condo quality finishes. Corner unit with bug windows and PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! There's Hardwood floors everywhere, Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), High Ceilings, YOUR OWN Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT, Large Double-wide Closets in ALL bedrooms. Each Bedroom Conveniently has their OWN BATHROOM. This unit includes a private back yard! Tons of amenities nearby such as the Art Museum/Schuylkill Trail and the new Rail Park. There are a number of great restaurants in this area including restaurants from Marc Vetri and Stephen Starr (Osteria, Cicala, Green Soul, South, Bar Hygge, Etc). Easy Access to I-95/676/76, exactly 2 block walk from Fairmount Subway Station / Divine Lorraine Hotel. Next to Temple University, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, etc. DON'T MISS OUT! **Photos are of a similar building done by the same developer.**