Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

812 N 16TH STREET

812 North 16th Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

812 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW BI-LEVEL APARTMENT! ROOF DECK which can be accessed by ALL TENANTS! Be the very first to live in this amazing unit with high end condo quality finishes. Corner unit with bug windows and PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! There's Hardwood floors everywhere, Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), High Ceilings, YOUR OWN Washer/Dryer IN-UNIT, Large Double-wide Closets in ALL bedrooms. Each Bedroom Conveniently has their OWN BATHROOM. This unit includes a private back yard! Tons of amenities nearby such as the Art Museum/Schuylkill Trail and the new Rail Park. There are a number of great restaurants in this area including restaurants from Marc Vetri and Stephen Starr (Osteria, Cicala, Green Soul, South, Bar Hygge, Etc). Easy Access to I-95/676/76, exactly 2 block walk from Fairmount Subway Station / Divine Lorraine Hotel. Next to Temple University, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, etc. DON'T MISS OUT! **Photos are of a similar building done by the same developer.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 N 16TH STREET have any available units?
812 N 16TH STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 N 16TH STREET have?
Some of 812 N 16TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
812 N 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 812 N 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 812 N 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 812 N 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 812 N 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 N 16TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 812 N 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 812 N 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 812 N 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 812 N 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 N 16TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
