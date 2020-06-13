/
east lansdowne
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM
335 Apartments for rent in East Lansdowne, PA📍
8 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Results within 1 mile of East Lansdowne
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
815 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
1 Unit Available
22 N RIGBY AVENUE
22 North Rigby Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Victorian style building. Apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago. The kitchen is open to the living room and features porcelain tile, grey cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are both generously sized.
1 Unit Available
254 Springton Road
254 Springton Rd, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Welcome to the suburbs! - 2 nice size bedrooms and 1 bathroom on a quiet street just off Garret Rd. and the 69th street transportation center and closed to shopping, dining, and schools.
Cobbs Creek
1 Unit Available
5914 CARPENTER STREET
5914 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2092 sqft
Super spacious 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment on a quiet side street. Enter this unit offers from the airy front porch into a large living room. Dining room leads to the kitchen which has access to the rear yard.
1 Unit Available
10 1ST STREET
10 1st Street, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 1ST STREET in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of East Lansdowne
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,320
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
University City
2 Units Available
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,841
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
825 sqft
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Cobbs Creek
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Spruce Hill
28 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,510
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
University City
47 Units Available
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,899
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,964
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
University City
59 Units Available
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,158
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,508
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
750 sqft
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Overbrook
19 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
University City
18 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,990
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cobbs Creek
1 Unit Available
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
University City
296 Units Available
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,822
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East Lansdowne rentals listed on Apartment List is $810.
Some of the colleges located in the East Lansdowne area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Lansdowne from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
