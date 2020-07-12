/
overbrook
986 Apartments for rent in Overbrook, Philadelphia, PA
4 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
8 Units Available
Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
The apartment homes at Haverford Court Apartments in Philadelphia, PA feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need.
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
705 sqft
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township.
2 Units Available
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Morris Park Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6379 Woodbine Ave
6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298 Charming Colonial Revival 6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Description Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home in Historic
1 Unit Available
832 Kenmore Rd
832 Kenmore Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Magnificent 3BD 1.5BR in West Philly w/ Refurbished Deck! - 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Washer dryer hookup Private parking in back! First, last, and security deposit along with successful screening results required to move in! REMA LLC (RLNE5889956)
1 Unit Available
2442 N 54TH STREET
2442 North 54th Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3082 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2442 N 54TH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2455 N 54TH STREET
2455 North 54th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
3938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2455 N 54TH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5209 OVERBROOK AVENUE
5209 Overbrook Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3000 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5209 OVERBROOK AVENUE in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5011 WOODBINE AVENUE
5011 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5011 WOODBINE AVENUE in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6007 W OXFORD ST
6007 West Oxford Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
Updated home in a very desirable area, ready for its new tenants to move right in. This well taken care of home is close to transportation, City Line Avenue, St. Joseph's University and much more.
1 Unit Available
5615 WYNNEFIELD AVENUE
5615 Wynnefield Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3046 sqft
PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THIS PROPERTY IS A RENTAL. THE HOUSE ITSELF IS NOT FOR SALE...A rare find. Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with Master bath. Wood burning fire place and wet bar in basement D/W, G/D stainless steel. Separate entrance to kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2453 N 54TH STREET
2453 North 54th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2453 N 54TH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6501 HAVERFORD AVENUE
6501 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
9040 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood throughout, is now available in the Overbrook section of the city. Requirements: Income equal to 3 months rent, no prior evictions, no pets, minimum credit score of 680.
Results within 1 mile of Overbrook
18 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,030
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
4 Units Available
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
86 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
