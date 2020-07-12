/
powelton
Last updated July 12 2020
127 Apartments for rent in Powelton, Philadelphia, PA
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
324 N 38th Street
324 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
324 N 38th Street Available 09/01/20 Spacious home available close to Drexel University! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house available in Powelton Village with laundry and central heat/AC.
406 N 38th St
406 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
406 N 38th St Available 09/01/20 406 N 38th Street- 5 Bedroom House Close to Drexel University with Backyard! - Spacious 5 bedroom house in the Powelton Village area of University City.
412 N. 32nd Street
412 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
412 N. 32nd Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home available at 412 N. 32nd St! - Modern and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located close to Drexel University! This house has central a/c, a back yard and access to a basement with laundry.
3724 Hamilton Street
3724 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3724 Hamilton Street Available 09/01/20 3724 Hamilton Street-House - This is a beautiful five bedroom house with two full bathrooms and a small den.
3209 WINTER STREET
3209 Winter Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1997 sqft
Spacious home close to University. Veteran HUD -VASH Vouchers ACCEPTED
Results within 1 mile of Powelton
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,760
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
900 sqft
2040 Market Apartments in Philadelphia, PA offer urban living without sacrificing space or amenities. Each unit features a patio or balcony, and all units have a washer and dryer.
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,153
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,897
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,361
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,779
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,862
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1246 sqft
Within the Art Museum District. Luxury apartments with huge windows, high ceilings, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors in a controlled access community. 24-hour front desk. Property offers a fitness center and garage parking.
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,995
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,922
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
We are offering in-person and virtual tours of our community. Please call us today for more information!
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1175 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
2121 Market St
2121 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2121 Market Street Apartments in Center City put you in the heart of the action in Philadelphia. Tall windows bring lots of light in. Close to shopping and dining.
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
860 sqft
Trinity Row is perfect for families and young professionals who want quiet nights and weekend trips. These beautiful townhome apartments are newly upgraded with warm, neutral finishes and state-of-the-art kitchens and modern baths.
