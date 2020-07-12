/
/
/
bustleton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM
509 Apartments for rent in Bustleton, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tremont Court Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9720 BUSTLETON AVENUE
9720 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
657 sqft
Move in ready, upper level, apartment in Plaza Place. Tons of natural light in all rooms make this apartment feel bright and airy. Freshly painted with new carpets. Eat in kitchen. 2 ample sized bedrooms. Located close to shopping and transportation.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9921 BUSTLETON AVE #H2
9921 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
834 sqft
"Pathway Condominium," building-"H," ground floor, two good size bedrooms, very clean and in good condition: laminate flooring throughout, refrigerator and gas heating and stove.
1 of 6
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD
9245 Old Newtown Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1845 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath 1st floor apartment for rent, single building. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and 1/2 the monthly water bill. The 2 car garage is shared between both apartments. No washer and dryer are included with the apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Bustleton
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Gardens
2901 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community in a quiet, residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include beautiful gardens and green space. Close to public transportation. Energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and energy-efficient heating. Water conservation program.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
4 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with central air and heat, spacious closets, and new windows. Close to Neshaminy Mall and Lorimer Park. Close to SEPTA rail stations for convenient transportation around Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
1 of 3
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
707 RED LION ROAD
707 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1846 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the first floor.
1 of 5
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
813 RED LION ROAD
813 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
776 sqft
Rarely offered a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in prestigious Ambassador Condominium. Balcony with additional storage space. Unit is located on a 3rd floor. The apartment can be rented furnished. Rent incl.
1 of 9
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED LION ROAD
721 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1846 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment with new granite kitchen and new bathroom. This property flooring has all laminated , +Center Air-condition and heating
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
117 GARDNER STREET
117 Gardner Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1732 sqft
This twin is located in Greater Northeast Philadelphia. 3 story house in a quiet neighborhood on a private one way street. The building is in very good condition with a finished basement and large deck on the second floor next to the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Bustleton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
19 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
7 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRockledge, PAFeasterville, PAJenkintown, PAPalmyra, NJWyncote, PAGlenside, PA