/
/
/
center city west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
375 Apartments for rent in Center City West, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:13pm
12 Units Available
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
900 sqft
2040 Market Apartments in Philadelphia, PA offer urban living without sacrificing space or amenities. Each unit features a patio or balcony, and all units have a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,291
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
17 Units Available
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,494
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,995
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,885
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
22 Units Available
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1076 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 02:21pm
8 Units Available
2121 Market St
2121 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2121 Market Street Apartments in Center City put you in the heart of the action in Philadelphia. Tall windows bring lots of light in. Close to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
48 Units Available
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1708 sqft
Art Deco style apartment with modern touches. Studios, 1 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms available. Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. Community is pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance available.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2209 Walnut Street LL
2209 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,295
Great Garden Level Studio with Private Yard - Property Id: 315905 Great garden level studio with private yar. Recently renovated and professionally managed. Text for the quickest response can be held till 9/1 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2125 Walnut Street 2r
2125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,295
Unit 2r Available 08/07/20 Studio for August or Sept 1st - Property Id: 280743 Rittenhouse studio move in for Aug or can be held till Sept 1st. Central Air, hardwood floors, great light, nice view, and a newer kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2026 Chestnut Street 2f
2026 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Beautiful One bedroom for a early July Move in - Property Id: 263614 Offering 5% off to all front line and health care workers and no last month's rent due at move-in. Waiving all application fees.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
130 S 18TH STREET
130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 S 18TH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2026 MARKET STREET
2026 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2040 Market Street! Morning SUNLIGHT and then some, is what you will find in this GRACIOUS, and SPACIOUS, 1 bedroom, 1 bath residence. All open living and dining area with HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
50 S 16TH STREET
50 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2113 sqft
FOR RENT: Unfurnished or Furnished is also available! Unparalleled skyline and river views adorn this ultra luxury 48th floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condominium at the Residences at Two Liberty.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
23 S 23RD STREET
23 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1502 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET
2101 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment located in great Rittenhouse Square on high 17th floor at River West Condominium. Rent includes all utilities (Electric, heat, water). The building has been remodeled.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
26 S 22ND STREET
26 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
13284 sqft
Available now! Heat, hot water, cooking gas included!Large one bedroom in Rittenhouse Square area! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and built in bookshelves.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2201 CHESTNUT STREET
2201 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Bright, well kept and new. Great light. Wonderful hardwoods and moldings. Beautifully tiled bath. Kitchen: granite counters, stainless appliances (microwave, too), small washer/dryer. Historic building, with doorman, near Rittenhouse Square.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624
2101-17 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,350
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful and spacious recently remodeled studio apartment at Riverwest Condominiums.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1811 CHESTNUT STREET
1811 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for Move-in! Old world charm blends seamlessly with contemporary living in this stunning residence, situated in one of Philadelphias finest addresses, the historically registered Belgravia.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET
1811-19 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
731 sqft
MUST SEE ONE BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM FOR RENT AT THE BELGRAVIA BUILDING! This sun splashed and top level residence boasts an enormous living and dining area, kitchen with GRANITE count tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A
37 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A - Unit 5A Available 07/01/20 Lovely 1 bedroom condo available at 37 S.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Chestnut St. #14 I
1500 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 Chestnut St.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PAGloucester City, NJYeadon, PACollingswood, NJEast Lansdowne, PABellmawr, NJNarberth, PA