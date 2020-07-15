/
CAMDENCC
12 Apartments For Rent Near Camden County College
29 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
5 Units Available
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
988 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
1 Unit Available
13 YORK TERRACE
13 York Terrace, Camden County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2440 sqft
Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air.
1 Unit Available
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.
1 Unit Available
226 KEATS COURT
226 Keats Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Must see this completely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located in Terrestria community in Sicklerville, NJ. Conveniently located to Philadelphia, AC Expressway & Rt. 42. The 2,396.70SF townhouse features numerous upgrades.
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
1 Unit Available
114 CELESTINO COURT
114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.
1 Unit Available
905 BERWYCK COURT
905 Berwyck Court, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
530 sqft
Updated first floor one bedroom, one bathroom condo in La Bonne Vie! Fully renovated three years ago with updated flooring, countertops, bathroom and freshly painted throughout. Private entrance and patio facing garden/trees.
1 Unit Available
314 LA CASCATA
314 La Cascata, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 314 LA CASCATA in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
25 PEBBLE LANE
25 Pebble Lane, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Welcome to the picturesque community of VALLEYBROOK. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath rental is located in the Glen Eagles section. The rent includes membership to the Valleybrook swimclub.
