785 S 2nd St Unit 2F

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard some paid utils

One bedroom apartment with open floorplan, photos represent upcoming completion of floorplan. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour.



High quality renovation for a contemporary apartment with full kitchen and awesome juliet balcony overlooking rear. Enter to bedroom or front living room. Full tile bath with great natural light. French doors open to a juliet balcony overlooking the rear entry to the building, opening to the shared courtyard area. Restored hardwood with tile kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with quiet hinge cabinets. Gated entry to courtyard entry, beautiful layout. Entry to building shared by three other units in building.



Property Highlights:



- Brand new renovation

- Hardwood

- Tile bath

- Juliet balcony

- French doors

- Stainless steel kitchen

- Contemporary aesthetic



Available July 15

Pets welcome at owners discretion, expectedly $25-45/mo pet fee

Tenant covers gas, flat water fee, and electric



