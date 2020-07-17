All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

785 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
One bedroom apartment with open floorplan, photos represent upcoming completion of floorplan. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour.

High quality renovation for a contemporary apartment with full kitchen and awesome juliet balcony overlooking rear. Enter to bedroom or front living room. Full tile bath with great natural light. French doors open to a juliet balcony overlooking the rear entry to the building, opening to the shared courtyard area. Restored hardwood with tile kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with quiet hinge cabinets. Gated entry to courtyard entry, beautiful layout. Entry to building shared by three other units in building.

Property Highlights:

- Brand new renovation
- Hardwood
- Tile bath
- Juliet balcony
- French doors
- Stainless steel kitchen
- Contemporary aesthetic

Available July 15
Pets welcome at owners discretion, expectedly $25-45/mo pet fee
Tenant covers gas, flat water fee, and electric

(RLNE5889501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F have any available units?
785 S 2nd St Unit 2F has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F have?
Some of 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F currently offering any rent specials?
785 S 2nd St Unit 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F is pet friendly.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F offer parking?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F does not offer parking.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F have a pool?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F does not have a pool.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F have accessible units?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
