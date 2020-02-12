All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 701 SANSOM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
701 SANSOM STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:19 AM

701 SANSOM STREET

701 Sansom Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Old City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

701 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 Security Deposit - Limited Time Move In Special!!!! The Society Hill Building is a beautiful mid-rise community located in the Society Hill/Washington Square neighborhood of Center City. This building features spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments, overlooking scenic Washington Square Park. The Society Hill Building is within walking distance of historic Old City as well as close to all forms of public transportation. 10 foot high ceilings, controlled access keypad entry, hardwood floors in some units, abundant natural light, dishwasher, microwave, high-efficiency individually controlled A/C and heat. Laundry on each floor and pet-friendly! Brand new windows in all apartments. Pictures are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 SANSOM STREET have any available units?
701 SANSOM STREET has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 SANSOM STREET have?
Some of 701 SANSOM STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 SANSOM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
701 SANSOM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 SANSOM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 SANSOM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 701 SANSOM STREET offer parking?
No, 701 SANSOM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 701 SANSOM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 SANSOM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 SANSOM STREET have a pool?
No, 701 SANSOM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 701 SANSOM STREET have accessible units?
No, 701 SANSOM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 701 SANSOM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 SANSOM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 701 SANSOM STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Society Hill Building
116 S 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity