629 N 32ND STREET
629 N 32ND STREET

629 North 32nd Street · (215) 247-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

629 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HUGE 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms available immediately! Step into this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, bi-level apartment near Drexel! Fully renovated in 2018, this apartment features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!) .On the main level, there is a living room, a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. On the lower level, there is a second living room, another bedroom, and another full bathroom. This apartment also has a private backyard! Call owner (Dawa) at 610-952-5788 to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 N 32ND STREET have any available units?
629 N 32ND STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 629 N 32ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
629 N 32ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 N 32ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 629 N 32ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 629 N 32ND STREET offer parking?
No, 629 N 32ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 629 N 32ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 N 32ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 N 32ND STREET have a pool?
No, 629 N 32ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 629 N 32ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 629 N 32ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 629 N 32ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 N 32ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 N 32ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 N 32ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
