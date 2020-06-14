629 N 32ND STREET

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

HUGE 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms available immediately! Step into this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, bi-level apartment near Drexel! Fully renovated in 2018, this apartment features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!) .On the main level, there is a living room, a kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. On the lower level, there is a second living room, another bedroom, and another full bathroom. This apartment also has a private backyard! Call owner (Dawa) at 610-952-5788 to schedule your showing.