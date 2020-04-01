All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 618 Gerhard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
618 Gerhard St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

618 Gerhard St.

618 Gerhard Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Roxborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

618 Gerhard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 618 Gerhard St. · Avail. Jul 11

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
618 Gerhard St. Available 07/11/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk features hardwood floors throughout, driveway, garage, and a great location!! Upon entry of the front door, relax in the sun room which can be used as a sitting area or mud room. The living room is very large with beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been recently updated with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features an additional living area with a decorative fireplace.

The second level features a large master bedroom with pristine hardwood floors. The full bathroom is in the hallway so it is easily accessible for all three bedrooms. Both guest bedrooms are large enough to fit a queen sized bed with ease.

The basement is partially finished with a full sized washer and dryer. The townhouse also comes with a parking garage and driveway!

Pets are welcomed with an additional deposit.

Just a stones throw from Ridge Ave. which has great restaurants, entertainment, nightlife, shops, and scenery. Conveniently located between Ridge and Henry Ave. with easy access to I-76, Rt. 1, I-476, and I-276.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact John with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE4188015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Gerhard St. have any available units?
618 Gerhard St. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Gerhard St. have?
Some of 618 Gerhard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Gerhard St. currently offering any rent specials?
618 Gerhard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Gerhard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Gerhard St. is pet friendly.
Does 618 Gerhard St. offer parking?
Yes, 618 Gerhard St. does offer parking.
Does 618 Gerhard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Gerhard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Gerhard St. have a pool?
No, 618 Gerhard St. does not have a pool.
Does 618 Gerhard St. have accessible units?
No, 618 Gerhard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Gerhard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Gerhard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 618 Gerhard St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity