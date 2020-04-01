Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

618 Gerhard St. Available 07/11/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk features hardwood floors throughout, driveway, garage, and a great location!! Upon entry of the front door, relax in the sun room which can be used as a sitting area or mud room. The living room is very large with beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been recently updated with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features an additional living area with a decorative fireplace.



The second level features a large master bedroom with pristine hardwood floors. The full bathroom is in the hallway so it is easily accessible for all three bedrooms. Both guest bedrooms are large enough to fit a queen sized bed with ease.



The basement is partially finished with a full sized washer and dryer. The townhouse also comes with a parking garage and driveway!



Pets are welcomed with an additional deposit.



Just a stones throw from Ridge Ave. which has great restaurants, entertainment, nightlife, shops, and scenery. Conveniently located between Ridge and Henry Ave. with easy access to I-76, Rt. 1, I-476, and I-276.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact John with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE4188015)