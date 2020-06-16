All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6080 RIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6080 RIDGE AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 AM

6080 RIDGE AVENUE

6080 Ridge Avenue · (215) 646-6061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Roxborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6080 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking to rent? Look no further! Enjoy this freshly painted, and newly updated over-sized 2 bedroom unit located on the third floor of the building. Bright living area w/ hardwood floors, modern eat-in kitchen w/ additional dining/breakfast area. Large bedroom w/ built-ins, modern tile bath AND washer/dryer IN UNIT. Enjoy the spacious wood deck off the living room. Convenient to public transportation, both rail and bus and Main Street's attractions, just short distance away. Close to local universities, shopping centers and restaurants. Easy access to I-76, City Avenue, Kelly Drive. Short commute/train ride into Center City or surrounding suburbs. ***Water included*** Tenant is responsible for cable, electric, heat, and rental insurance. 2 Pets Max: $25/pet/month | $50/pet/month OVER 60lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6080 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
6080 RIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6080 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 6080 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6080 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6080 RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6080 RIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6080 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6080 RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6080 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6080 RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6080 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6080 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6080 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6080 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6080 RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6080 RIDGE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Blue Grass Estates
9213 Blue Grass Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity