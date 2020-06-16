6080 RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking to rent? Look no further! Enjoy this freshly painted, and newly updated over-sized 2 bedroom unit located on the third floor of the building. Bright living area w/ hardwood floors, modern eat-in kitchen w/ additional dining/breakfast area. Large bedroom w/ built-ins, modern tile bath AND washer/dryer IN UNIT. Enjoy the spacious wood deck off the living room. Convenient to public transportation, both rail and bus and Main Street's attractions, just short distance away. Close to local universities, shopping centers and restaurants. Easy access to I-76, City Avenue, Kelly Drive. Short commute/train ride into Center City or surrounding suburbs. ***Water included*** Tenant is responsible for cable, electric, heat, and rental insurance. 2 Pets Max: $25/pet/month | $50/pet/month OVER 60lbs