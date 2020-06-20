All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5951 ELSINORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5951 ELSINORE ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5951 ELSINORE ST

5951 Elsinore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5951 Elsinore Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Lawndale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
??? NEWLY RENOVATED, COZY 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST!!! ??? - **** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations. However, you may apply online after reviewing photos and independently researching the location. Please apply online at https://redblock.appfolio.com/listings/listings. Once approved, we will try to arrange access before lease signing where possible.

*** Property is under video/audio surveillance. All footage stored off-site and may be made public. By entering the property you agree to be filmed.

*** DO NOT GIVE ANYONE CASH, WE DO NOT COLLECT DEPOSITS, RENTS, OR APPLICATION FEES AT PROPERTIES
***************************************************************************************************************************************

?? BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! 3 BEDROOMS & 1.5BATH, LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST AREA!
?? NEW!!! KITCHEN W/A BREAKFAST BAR !!!
?? NEW!!! CUSTOM BACKSPLASH !!!
?? NEW!!! BRAND NEW COUNTER-TOP !!!
?? NEW!!! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STOVE, FRIDGE, MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER !!!
?? NEW!!! DINING ROOM !!!
?? NEW!!! LIVING ROOM !!!
?? NEW!!! LAMINATE FLOORING !!!
?? NEW!!! STYLISH DESIGNER PAINT COLOR !!!
?? NEW!!! ELECTRIC HEATING AND COOKING !!!
?? NEW!!! STYLISH BATHROOM DESIGN W/
?? NEW!!! CUSTOM TILES !!!
?? NEW!!! COZY AVERAGE SIZED ROOMS !!!
?? NEW!!! TONS OF CLOSET SPACE !!!
?? NEW!!! FINISHED BASEMENT !!!
?? NEW!!! SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAINMENT AND BBQ !!!
?? NEW!!! GARAGE !!!
?? SHORT WALK FROM SHOPPING !!!
?? CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROUTES !!!
?? EASY COMMUTE TO CENTER CITY !!!
?? WILL NOT LAST LONG, INQUIRE TODAY !!!

DETAILS:
- $50 app fee per person
- Full background checks.
- Yearly leases only.
- Available ASAP
- 3-months rent to move-in. (1 months rent and 2 months security)
- Tenant pays electric, gas, and water.
*** Build your credit! We report rent payments to Experian! ***

**** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations. However, you may apply online after reviewing photos and independently researching the location. Please apply online at https://redblock.appfolio.com/listings/listings. Once approved, we will try to arrange access before lease signing where possible.

*** Property is under video/audio surveillance. All footage stored off-site and may be made public. By entering the property you agree to be filmed.

*** DO NOT GIVE ANYONE CASH, WE DO NOT COLLECT DEPOSITS, RENTS, OR APPLICATION FEES AT PROPERTIES
***************************************************************************************************************************************
tags: 3 bedroomS, 3BD, THREE, REDBLOCK REALTY INC, RED BLOCK REALTY, Garge, extra storage, finished basement, renovated, updated, Lawncrest, Oxford Circle, Fox Chase, Bustleton South, Boulevard, 19149, 19111, 19152, Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Castor, Great Northeast Plaza, Roosevelt Mall, Rolling Thunder Skating Center, Mayfair Park, ShopRite, Cottman & Bustleton Center, Samuel Fels High School, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia North Headquarters, JC Melrose Country Club,

(RLNE5811153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 ELSINORE ST have any available units?
5951 ELSINORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5951 ELSINORE ST have?
Some of 5951 ELSINORE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 ELSINORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5951 ELSINORE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 ELSINORE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5951 ELSINORE ST is pet friendly.
Does 5951 ELSINORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5951 ELSINORE ST does offer parking.
Does 5951 ELSINORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5951 ELSINORE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 ELSINORE ST have a pool?
No, 5951 ELSINORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5951 ELSINORE ST have accessible units?
No, 5951 ELSINORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 ELSINORE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5951 ELSINORE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University