5951 ELSINORE ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

??? NEWLY RENOVATED, COZY 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST!!! ??? - **** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations. However, you may apply online after reviewing photos and independently researching the location. Please apply online at https://redblock.appfolio.com/listings/listings. Once approved, we will try to arrange access before lease signing where possible.



*** Property is under video/audio surveillance. All footage stored off-site and may be made public. By entering the property you agree to be filmed.



*** DO NOT GIVE ANYONE CASH, WE DO NOT COLLECT DEPOSITS, RENTS, OR APPLICATION FEES AT PROPERTIES

***************************************************************************************************************************************



?? BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! 3 BEDROOMS & 1.5BATH, LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST AREA!

?? NEW!!! KITCHEN W/A BREAKFAST BAR !!!

?? NEW!!! CUSTOM BACKSPLASH !!!

?? NEW!!! BRAND NEW COUNTER-TOP !!!

?? NEW!!! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STOVE, FRIDGE, MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER !!!

?? NEW!!! DINING ROOM !!!

?? NEW!!! LIVING ROOM !!!

?? NEW!!! LAMINATE FLOORING !!!

?? NEW!!! STYLISH DESIGNER PAINT COLOR !!!

?? NEW!!! ELECTRIC HEATING AND COOKING !!!

?? NEW!!! STYLISH BATHROOM DESIGN W/

?? NEW!!! CUSTOM TILES !!!

?? NEW!!! COZY AVERAGE SIZED ROOMS !!!

?? NEW!!! TONS OF CLOSET SPACE !!!

?? NEW!!! FINISHED BASEMENT !!!

?? NEW!!! SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAINMENT AND BBQ !!!

?? NEW!!! GARAGE !!!

?? SHORT WALK FROM SHOPPING !!!

?? CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROUTES !!!

?? EASY COMMUTE TO CENTER CITY !!!

?? WILL NOT LAST LONG, INQUIRE TODAY !!!



DETAILS:

- $50 app fee per person

- Full background checks.

- Yearly leases only.

- Available ASAP

- 3-months rent to move-in. (1 months rent and 2 months security)

- Tenant pays electric, gas, and water.

*** Build your credit! We report rent payments to Experian! ***



(RLNE5811153)