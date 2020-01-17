All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:53 PM

5711 Torresdale Ave

5711 Torresdale Avenue · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5711 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Wissinoming

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
This lovely three bedroom end of group townhouse is extremely spacious! Upon entry of the property is a large living room with hardwood floors, wide staircase, lots of natural light, and a ceiling fan/light. Through the living room is a dining room that can fit a 10 ft table comfortably! Just beyond the dining room is a spacious kitchen with stone tiled floors, oak cabinets, white appliances (gas range and refrigerator), and tons of storage!

The second level features wall to wall laminate flooring in all three bedrooms! The largest bedroom is at the front of the house and can fit a king sized bed comfortably and comes with two large closets! The other two bedrooms can fit queen sized beds as well. Each bedroom has its own ceiling fan/light combo! The bathroom is in the hallway making it easily accessible for each bedroom. The bathroom features tiled flooring, bathtub with tiled walls, and an updated vanity.

The basement us unfinished and perfect for storage. The washer and dryer is located in the basement as well. The rear yard is fenced in!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 Torresdale Ave have any available units?
5711 Torresdale Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5711 Torresdale Ave have?
Some of 5711 Torresdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 Torresdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5711 Torresdale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 Torresdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5711 Torresdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5711 Torresdale Ave offer parking?
No, 5711 Torresdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5711 Torresdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5711 Torresdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 Torresdale Ave have a pool?
No, 5711 Torresdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5711 Torresdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 5711 Torresdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 Torresdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 Torresdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
