5711 Torresdale Ave

This lovely three bedroom end of group townhouse is extremely spacious! Upon entry of the property is a large living room with hardwood floors, wide staircase, lots of natural light, and a ceiling fan/light. Through the living room is a dining room that can fit a 10 ft table comfortably! Just beyond the dining room is a spacious kitchen with stone tiled floors, oak cabinets, white appliances (gas range and refrigerator), and tons of storage!



The second level features wall to wall laminate flooring in all three bedrooms! The largest bedroom is at the front of the house and can fit a king sized bed comfortably and comes with two large closets! The other two bedrooms can fit queen sized beds as well. Each bedroom has its own ceiling fan/light combo! The bathroom is in the hallway making it easily accessible for each bedroom. The bathroom features tiled flooring, bathtub with tiled walls, and an updated vanity.



The basement us unfinished and perfect for storage. The washer and dryer is located in the basement as well. The rear yard is fenced in!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5723813)