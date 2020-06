Amenities

Renovated Three Bedroom Unit located on the second floor. One room could be converted into a den .The kitchen has new stove, microwave and stainless steel appliances. :Please allow 24-48 hr Notice : Agent has to show the unit and there is No Lock Box. Will need to show Verifiable Documents BEFORE showings. Must make 3 times the rent, have decent credit, no priors or evictions, w-2's &, 2 recent pay stubs.