505 E WILDEY STREET

We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located just one block from Girard ave and just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. This home features hardwood floors throughout, central a/c, and much more! First floor kitchen flows nicely with the living room. The kitchen has pretty granite counter tops and recessed lighting. There is a back patio for the warmer months. The spiral stairs take you to the second floor and third floor. Each floor has one larger bedroom, a smaller bedroom, and a full bathroom. There is an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Fishtown, on Girard Ave, just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. Walking distance to several local hotspots including Interstate Drafthouse, Milkcrate, La Colombe, Fishtown Tavern and so much more. Penn Treaty Park, Palmer Park, Hetzell Playground, and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). All cats ok. Dogs are conditional. No aggressive dog breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.