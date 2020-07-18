All apartments in Philadelphia
505 E WILDEY STREET

505 East Wildey Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

505 East Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located just one block from Girard ave and just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. This home features hardwood floors throughout, central a/c, and much more! First floor kitchen flows nicely with the living room. The kitchen has pretty granite counter tops and recessed lighting. There is a back patio for the warmer months. The spiral stairs take you to the second floor and third floor. Each floor has one larger bedroom, a smaller bedroom, and a full bathroom. There is an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Fishtown, on Girard Ave, just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. Walking distance to several local hotspots including Interstate Drafthouse, Milkcrate, La Colombe, Fishtown Tavern and so much more. Penn Treaty Park, Palmer Park, Hetzell Playground, and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). All cats ok. Dogs are conditional. No aggressive dog breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E WILDEY STREET have any available units?
505 E WILDEY STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 E WILDEY STREET have?
Some of 505 E WILDEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E WILDEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
505 E WILDEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E WILDEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 E WILDEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 505 E WILDEY STREET offer parking?
No, 505 E WILDEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 505 E WILDEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 E WILDEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E WILDEY STREET have a pool?
No, 505 E WILDEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 505 E WILDEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 505 E WILDEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E WILDEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E WILDEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
