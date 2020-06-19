All apartments in Philadelphia
4911 Market Street Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4911 Market Street Unit 1

4911 Market Street · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4911 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Dunlap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
community garden
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
Updated Bi-Level 3 BR/2 Bath Apartment in West Philadelphia!
West Philadelphia is a vibrant and diverse multicultural neighborhood with a number of smaller, distinct neighborhoods inside it such as Powelton Village, Spruce Hill, Walnut Hill, Cedar Park, and University City. Regardless of what you're craving, West Philly has it. Many young professionals and families reside here because of the convenient location to Center City and surrounding areas, community gardens, restaurants, and more. Located just two blocks to the MFL 46th Street Stop. West Philly is not only a great place to live but also a hotbed of education, science, medicine, and research.

Property Highlights:

- Central AC
- W/D In-Unit
- Two Full Bathrooms
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Private Fenced-In Backyard
- Plenty of Storage Space
- No Pets
- New Laminate Flooring Throughout
- Filled With Natural Light

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Market Street Unit 1 have any available units?
4911 Market Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Market Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 4911 Market Street Unit 1's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Market Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Market Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Market Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4911 Market Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4911 Market Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4911 Market Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4911 Market Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Market Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Market Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4911 Market Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Market Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4911 Market Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Market Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Market Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
