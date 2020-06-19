4911 Market Street Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden

Updated Bi-Level 3 BR/2 Bath Apartment in West Philadelphia!

West Philadelphia is a vibrant and diverse multicultural neighborhood with a number of smaller, distinct neighborhoods inside it such as Powelton Village, Spruce Hill, Walnut Hill, Cedar Park, and University City. Regardless of what you're craving, West Philly has it. Many young professionals and families reside here because of the convenient location to Center City and surrounding areas, community gardens, restaurants, and more. Located just two blocks to the MFL 46th Street Stop. West Philly is not only a great place to live but also a hotbed of education, science, medicine, and research.



Property Highlights:



- Central AC

- W/D In-Unit

- Two Full Bathrooms

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Private Fenced-In Backyard

- Plenty of Storage Space

- No Pets

- New Laminate Flooring Throughout

- Filled With Natural Light



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



