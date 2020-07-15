4436 SANSOM STREET

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Story Brick Townhome in the Heart of University City. Home Features an Open FloorFloor Plan. Living Room & Dining Room with Bamboo Flooring & Propane Gas Fireplace, New IslandKitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2nd Floor with Bamboo Flooring, 3Bedrooms, (one with a gas Fireplace)& Large Closets. Beautiful Tile Bath & Laundry. The 3rd Floor has been Converted into a Luxurious Master Suite with Bamboo Flooring, Corner Fireplace, &Custom Walkin Closet. Huge Master Bath with Walker Zanger Tile. Gas Heat, Central Air, full basement with Plenty of Storage. 1 gated parking spot in the rear.