4436 SANSOM STREET
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

4436 SANSOM STREET

4436 Sansom Street · (610) 647-8300
Location

4436 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2499 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Story Brick Townhome in the Heart of University City. Home Features an Open FloorFloor Plan. Living Room & Dining Room with Bamboo Flooring & Propane Gas Fireplace, New IslandKitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2nd Floor with Bamboo Flooring, 3Bedrooms, (one with a gas Fireplace)& Large Closets. Beautiful Tile Bath & Laundry. The 3rd Floor has been Converted into a Luxurious Master Suite with Bamboo Flooring, Corner Fireplace, &Custom Walkin Closet. Huge Master Bath with Walker Zanger Tile. Gas Heat, Central Air, full basement with Plenty of Storage. 1 gated parking spot in the rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 SANSOM STREET have any available units?
4436 SANSOM STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 SANSOM STREET have?
Some of 4436 SANSOM STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 SANSOM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4436 SANSOM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 SANSOM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4436 SANSOM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4436 SANSOM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4436 SANSOM STREET offers parking.
Does 4436 SANSOM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 SANSOM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 SANSOM STREET have a pool?
No, 4436 SANSOM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4436 SANSOM STREET have accessible units?
No, 4436 SANSOM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 SANSOM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 SANSOM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
