4436 SANSOM STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 Story Brick Townhome in the Heart of University City. Home Features an Open FloorFloor Plan. Living Room & Dining Room with Bamboo Flooring & Propane Gas Fireplace, New IslandKitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2nd Floor with Bamboo Flooring, 3Bedrooms, (one with a gas Fireplace)& Large Closets. Beautiful Tile Bath & Laundry. The 3rd Floor has been Converted into a Luxurious Master Suite with Bamboo Flooring, Corner Fireplace, &Custom Walkin Closet. Huge Master Bath with Walker Zanger Tile. Gas Heat, Central Air, full basement with Plenty of Storage. 1 gated parking spot in the rear.