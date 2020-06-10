All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:02 PM

3287 TILTON STREET

3287 Tilton Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3287 Tilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Welcome to 3287 Tilton St! Features include hardwood floors, updated fixtures throughout, exposed brick, in-unit laundry, and much more! Enter into the spacious living area- perfect for many different setups. Flow back into the kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances AND a wine fridge! Upstairs you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms with great natural light from the windows. The sleek bathroom is also beautifully updated. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Walk to Port Richmond~s hottest restaurants such as Gaul & Co. Malt House, Byrnes Tavern, Mercer Cafe, Misnik's Deli, Nemi, Czerw's, Wawa, Hinge Cafe, Tiki Bar, Tacconelli's, & Somerset Splits. Multiple Parks nearby. Convenient access to 95, 676, and 76. Walk to Route 15 Septa Trolley with direct access to University City and easy transfer to Market-Frankford El to Center City.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3287 TILTON STREET have any available units?
3287 TILTON STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3287 TILTON STREET have?
Some of 3287 TILTON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3287 TILTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3287 TILTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3287 TILTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3287 TILTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3287 TILTON STREET offer parking?
No, 3287 TILTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3287 TILTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3287 TILTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3287 TILTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3287 TILTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3287 TILTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3287 TILTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3287 TILTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3287 TILTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
