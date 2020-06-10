3287 TILTON STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Welcome to 3287 Tilton St! Features include hardwood floors, updated fixtures throughout, exposed brick, in-unit laundry, and much more! Enter into the spacious living area- perfect for many different setups. Flow back into the kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances AND a wine fridge! Upstairs you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms with great natural light from the windows. The sleek bathroom is also beautifully updated. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Walk to Port Richmond~s hottest restaurants such as Gaul & Co. Malt House, Byrnes Tavern, Mercer Cafe, Misnik's Deli, Nemi, Czerw's, Wawa, Hinge Cafe, Tiki Bar, Tacconelli's, & Somerset Splits. Multiple Parks nearby. Convenient access to 95, 676, and 76. Walk to Route 15 Septa Trolley with direct access to University City and easy transfer to Market-Frankford El to Center City.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.