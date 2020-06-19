All apartments in Philadelphia
327 North 40th Street - #6
327 North 40th Street - #6

327 N 40th St · (856) 222-0229
327 N 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Beautiful upscale University City apartment in a great location! The building is less than 5 minutes walk to the 40th St Station. It is walking distance to Penn Medicine, UPenn, Drexel, various shopping places and restaurants. This is the topmost unit with great views. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. A washer & dryer in included in the unit. The unit is spacious and features a lot of natural light during the day. These warm, modern apartments are perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to live in a beautiful neighborhood. Come see your new apartment today!!
This is a new construction completed in summer of 2018!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 327 North 40th Street - #6 have any available units?
327 North 40th Street - #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 North 40th Street - #6 have?
Some of 327 North 40th Street - #6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 North 40th Street - #6 currently offering any rent specials?
327 North 40th Street - #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 North 40th Street - #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 North 40th Street - #6 is pet friendly.
Does 327 North 40th Street - #6 offer parking?
No, 327 North 40th Street - #6 does not offer parking.
Does 327 North 40th Street - #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 North 40th Street - #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 North 40th Street - #6 have a pool?
No, 327 North 40th Street - #6 does not have a pool.
Does 327 North 40th Street - #6 have accessible units?
No, 327 North 40th Street - #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 327 North 40th Street - #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 North 40th Street - #6 has units with dishwashers.
