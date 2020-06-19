327 North 40th Street - #6

Amenities
Beautiful upscale University City apartment in a great location! The building is less than 5 minutes walk to the 40th St Station. It is walking distance to Penn Medicine, UPenn, Drexel, various shopping places and restaurants. This is the topmost unit with great views. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. A washer & dryer in included in the unit. The unit is spacious and features a lot of natural light during the day. These warm, modern apartments are perfect for young professionals, graduate students, or a young family looking to live in a beautiful neighborhood. Come see your new apartment today!!
This is a new construction completed in summer of 2018!