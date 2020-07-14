717-729 Spruce Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



Urban charm and spacious floorplans! Spruce Street Associates, a collection of brownstones between 717 and 729 Spruce Street, offers 1- and 2-bedroom homes positioned within a one-block walk of Washington Square Park. A quiet street with architectural appeal provides a city feel without all of the hustle and bustle.The Washington Square neighborhood surrounds Washington Square Park, which served many purposes in the 1800s and was reconstructed in the mid-20th century to better reflect William Pennђs vision. Shops, museums, and celebrated restaurants fill the blocks of Washington Square, providing a vibrant social life for its residents.