717-729 Spruce Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

717-729 Spruce Street

717 Spruce St · (215) 876-2798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Washington Square West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. Aug 7

$1,320

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7273B · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 727 3F · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 717-729 Spruce Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Urban charm and spacious floorplans! Spruce Street Associates, a collection of brownstones between 717 and 729 Spruce Street, offers 1- and 2-bedroom homes positioned within a one-block walk of Washington Square Park. A quiet street with architectural appeal provides a city feel without all of the hustle and bustle.The Washington Square neighborhood surrounds Washington Square Park, which served many purposes in the 1800s and was reconstructed in the mid-20th century to better reflect William Pennђs vision. Shops, museums, and celebrated restaurants fill the blocks of Washington Square, providing a vibrant social life for its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717-729 Spruce Street have any available units?
717-729 Spruce Street has 3 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 717-729 Spruce Street have?
Some of 717-729 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717-729 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
717-729 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717-729 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 717-729 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 717-729 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 717-729 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 717-729 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717-729 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717-729 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 717-729 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 717-729 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 717-729 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 717-729 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717-729 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
