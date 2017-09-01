All apartments in Philadelphia
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 S. Sydenham

2853 South Sydenham Street · (215) 275-2394
Location

2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Marconi Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2853 S. Sydenham · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! -
This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades. The house has hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and a large open room that can be used for a fam room, living room & dining area. The open kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets. The 2nd floor features 3 updated bedrooms. The hallway bath has been completely updated with a new metal tub finished with porcelain, a new toilet, vanity, & wall to wall ceramic tile. Dream big in your new spacious basement that can be customized into your own man cave, personal gym, entertainment area, etc. The basement also has laundry hookups. The back of the home features a newer deck. Close proximity to stadiums, restaurants, trains, & center city night life.

Small pets welcome with $300 pet fee. Tenants pay electric and gas. Water included First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required. This great unit will rent quickly!

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

(RLNE5745343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 S. Sydenham have any available units?
2853 S. Sydenham has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2853 S. Sydenham have?
Some of 2853 S. Sydenham's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 S. Sydenham currently offering any rent specials?
2853 S. Sydenham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 S. Sydenham pet-friendly?
Yes, 2853 S. Sydenham is pet friendly.
Does 2853 S. Sydenham offer parking?
No, 2853 S. Sydenham does not offer parking.
Does 2853 S. Sydenham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 S. Sydenham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 S. Sydenham have a pool?
No, 2853 S. Sydenham does not have a pool.
Does 2853 S. Sydenham have accessible units?
No, 2853 S. Sydenham does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 S. Sydenham have units with dishwashers?
No, 2853 S. Sydenham does not have units with dishwashers.
