2853 S. Sydenham

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! -

This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades. The house has hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and a large open room that can be used for a fam room, living room & dining area. The open kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets. The 2nd floor features 3 updated bedrooms. The hallway bath has been completely updated with a new metal tub finished with porcelain, a new toilet, vanity, & wall to wall ceramic tile. Dream big in your new spacious basement that can be customized into your own man cave, personal gym, entertainment area, etc. The basement also has laundry hookups. The back of the home features a newer deck. Close proximity to stadiums, restaurants, trains, & center city night life.



Small pets welcome with $300 pet fee. Tenants pay electric and gas. Water included First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required. This great unit will rent quickly!



Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!



***********************************************************************************

PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394

***********************************************************************************

?

Deedee Rodriguez

PA License RS334933

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 215-275-2394



(RLNE5745343)