Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:19 AM

2621 CHRISTIAN STREET

2621 Christian Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2621 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,731

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom just minutes to the South Street Bridge! The gorgeous interior features amenities including: central air, designer lighting, new washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. The property consists of a spacious, open living room with an adjacent powder room. A super modern gourmet kitchen furnished with stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to sleek granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space in both, a beautiful full bathroom with a modern stand up glass shower and truly exquisite tile. Through one of the bedrooms, is access to a HUGE patio!!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
2621 CHRISTIAN STREET has a unit available for $1,731 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET have?
Some of 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2621 CHRISTIAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 CHRISTIAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
