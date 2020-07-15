2621 CHRISTIAN STREET

Amenities

*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom just minutes to the South Street Bridge! The gorgeous interior features amenities including: central air, designer lighting, new washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. The property consists of a spacious, open living room with an adjacent powder room. A super modern gourmet kitchen furnished with stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to sleek granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space in both, a beautiful full bathroom with a modern stand up glass shower and truly exquisite tile. Through one of the bedrooms, is access to a HUGE patio!!*Sorry, no pets