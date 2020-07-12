/
rhawnhurst
116 Apartments for rent in Rhawnhurst, Philadelphia, PA
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
1730 BORBECK AVENUE
1730 Borbeck Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2340 sqft
Welcome home to a fantastic three-bedroom, two-bath home in Rhawnhurst, PA, just a few-minute walk to Pennypack park with lush greenery, wetlands, and scenic biking and horse trails.
Results within 1 mile of Rhawnhurst
Fountain Gardens
2901 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community in a quiet, residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include beautiful gardens and green space. Close to public transportation. Energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and energy-efficient heating. Water conservation program.
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tremont Court Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor
1221 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Come see this 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment on Cottman Ave! very nice and quiet.. Water included. Please make appointments by e-mail at ncsrent@yahoo.
6812 Sylvester Street
6812 Sylvester Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
- Beautiful original hardwood floors, freshly painted throughout, and features a modern kitchen. First last and security needed to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5429870)
9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD
9245 Old Newtown Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1845 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath 1st floor apartment for rent, single building. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and 1/2 the monthly water bill. The 2 car garage is shared between both apartments. No washer and dryer are included with the apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Rhawnhurst
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
