Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM

320 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
129 Ardmore Ave.
129 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location! - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
22 School Ln 2
22 School Lane, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Mainline Stunning 2 Bdrm Downtown Ardmore - Property Id: 112343 Come enjoy Main Line living in one of the most sought after locations! This beautiful 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment is located in downtown Ardmore, yet quite

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
22 School Ln 1
22 School Ln, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bdm Apt Downtown Ardmore, Central A/C - Property Id: 108806 AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2019, Ready for School Yr 2019-2020, Lower Merion School District CENTRAL AIR, BIG WRAPPED AROUND PORCH, off street parking! Come

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2190 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1168 sqft
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2809 BELMONT AVENUE
2809 Belmont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1581 sqft
Well maintained and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with newly refinished basement, ideal for additional living room, playroom, or home office with a half bath in basement. Available immediately for a 12 mos lease.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2815 HAVERFORD ROAD
2815 Haverford Road, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1842 sqft
4 Br, 2.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE
213 Edgemont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
21 E LANCASTER AVE #2
21 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Ardmore
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wynnewood
30 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,350
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1334 Montgomery Ave
1334 East Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
1334 Montgomery Ave Available 07/16/20 Renovated Two Bedroom in Narberth - This is a recently updated two bedroom unit on the second floor of a smaller complex. The unit opens to a brand new kitchen with an open living and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
212 East Turnbull Avenue
212 East Turnbull Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1393 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 1,393 square foot brick, pet-friendly home in the Oakmont Neighborhood of Havertown. This home has a PERFECT floorplan that includes 3 bed, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE
531 Rock Glen Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2003 sqft
We are accepting in-person showings of this property. Please note that you must call to schedule a showing and we will be following all the PA State Real Estate Guidelines and Protocols for COVID-19. Please wear mask and gloves.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Haverford
1 Unit Available
251 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
251 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2310 sqft
Come experience this lovely 4 bed 3.5 bath home nestled within the charming brick walls of Thatcher Court. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Haverford
1 Unit Available
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.

Median Rent in Ardmore

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ardmore is $1,080, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,304.
Studio
$910
1 Bed
$1,080
2 Beds
$1,304
3+ Beds
$1,631
City GuideArdmore
What do NBA player Kobe Bryant, Baseball Hall of Fame member Richie Ashburn, and actress Kate Flannery (she played Meredith on The Office) have in common? They all grew up in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a small town outside of Philadelphia.

Ardmore is known as "the Main Street of the Main Line." If you're looking for places to rent in a small town with close proximity to the City of Brotherly Love, then Ardmore may be the perfect place for you to call home. The downtown area of Ardmore is very walkable, and the city overall has a highly favorable WalkScore. It's an historic town, so there are several buildings that you might find interesting if history is your thing. The town is only about nine miles away from Philly, so it will take you 20 minutes to get there when traffic is low. Get stuck behind a slow driver or venture out during rush hour, and you might be looking at 30 to 45 minutes.

Moving to Ardmore

Ardmore has higher home purchase prices than most of Pennsylvania, but why be a cheapskate? Besides, when you look at the country as a whole, they're fairly reasonable. Sure, if you are looking for apartment rentals or duplexes for rent, you will pay more here than you will in some other areas. But you know what they say when it comes to real estate: location is everything! Because Ardmore is a small town with an excellent location, you're going to pay for the privilege of living here. So suck it up and pull out your checkbook!

The areas closest to Lancaster Avenue are going to cost more. This area is extremely walkable, and you can probably get by without a car. The farther away you venture, the less you'll pay, but if you need to add a car payment, gasoline, and insurance to that... well, you can do the math! It's good to look at all of your options and to think about what you'll need to access most often. Paying a bit more for rental properties in Ardmore might make sense if you plan on taking the bus in town and to Philadelphia, because you'll be closer to those amenities.

Neighborhoods in Ardmore

Ardmore is comprised of three designated neighborhoods, each with unique features. It is important when choosing between neighborhoods to think of your own individual needs before committing to one location -- after all, you don't want to end up in a densely packed walking area having to maneuver a giant pickup truck every day!

North: The northernmost section is bordered by West Lancaster Avenue. This is where you'll pay the most for rental properties. This area is considered a "walker's paradise" because everything you want will be within a half mile or so. Be sure to pack plenty of walking shoes! This neighborhood is a great bet for those who want to be close to the action and not worry about car maintenance.

East: To the east is the neighborhood around East Lancaster and Cricket avenues. Housing is less expensive here, so keep this neighborhood in mind if your apartment search in Ardmore has been limited due to a lower housing budget.

South: The southernmost neighborhood, also located to the east, is Ardmore Park. This is the largest neighborhood in the town, and because of its size, it's less walkable than the other areas. This can be a good thing, because if you have a set of wheels, you can save on your rental fees. Even if you don't, though, you won't necessarily be left behind in the dust; there are some bus stops along Hathaway Lane. Check out Marrone's Pizzeria for dinner.

Living in Ardmore

There are plenty of great places to eat in Ardmore, such as Laxmi's Indian Grill, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Cafe San Pietro and Felicia Pizza Kitchen all within yards of each other. Grab a slice or a whole pie at Marrone's Pizzeria or try the lo mein at Pak Yue Chinese Restaurant.

For those who love a day out grabbing some morning brew before partaking in retail therapy, check out Sabrina's Cafe for some liquid energy, followed by shopping at places like Gap or Urban Outfitters. And for the less chain-inspired shoppers out there, check out some of the local thrift shops such as Browse Around Thrift Shop and Junior League Thrift Shop.

With three distinct neighborhoods to choose from and lots to do within easy reach, you're sure to love this gem of a town! If you get bored - not much of a possibility with all there is to do here - you can take a bus into Philadelphia for a wide variety of cultural and sporting events, amazing restaurants and all types of entertainment. Living in Ardmore is a win / win situation!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ardmore?
In Ardmore, the median rent is $910 for a studio, $1,080 for a 1-bedroom, $1,304 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,631 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ardmore, check out our monthly Ardmore Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ardmore?
Some of the colleges located in the Ardmore area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ardmore?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ardmore from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.

