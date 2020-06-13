320 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA

Moving to Ardmore

Ardmore has higher home purchase prices than most of Pennsylvania, but why be a cheapskate? Besides, when you look at the country as a whole, they're fairly reasonable. Sure, if you are looking for apartment rentals or duplexes for rent, you will pay more here than you will in some other areas. But you know what they say when it comes to real estate: location is everything! Because Ardmore is a small town with an excellent location, you're going to pay for the privilege of living here. So suck it up and pull out your checkbook!

The areas closest to Lancaster Avenue are going to cost more. This area is extremely walkable, and you can probably get by without a car. The farther away you venture, the less you'll pay, but if you need to add a car payment, gasoline, and insurance to that... well, you can do the math! It's good to look at all of your options and to think about what you'll need to access most often. Paying a bit more for rental properties in Ardmore might make sense if you plan on taking the bus in town and to Philadelphia, because you'll be closer to those amenities.