320 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA📍
Ardmore is known as "the Main Street of the Main Line." If you're looking for places to rent in a small town with close proximity to the City of Brotherly Love, then Ardmore may be the perfect place for you to call home. The downtown area of Ardmore is very walkable, and the city overall has a highly favorable WalkScore. It's an historic town, so there are several buildings that you might find interesting if history is your thing. The town is only about nine miles away from Philly, so it will take you 20 minutes to get there when traffic is low. Get stuck behind a slow driver or venture out during rush hour, and you might be looking at 30 to 45 minutes.
Ardmore has higher home purchase prices than most of Pennsylvania, but why be a cheapskate? Besides, when you look at the country as a whole, they're fairly reasonable. Sure, if you are looking for apartment rentals or duplexes for rent, you will pay more here than you will in some other areas. But you know what they say when it comes to real estate: location is everything! Because Ardmore is a small town with an excellent location, you're going to pay for the privilege of living here. So suck it up and pull out your checkbook!
The areas closest to Lancaster Avenue are going to cost more. This area is extremely walkable, and you can probably get by without a car. The farther away you venture, the less you'll pay, but if you need to add a car payment, gasoline, and insurance to that... well, you can do the math! It's good to look at all of your options and to think about what you'll need to access most often. Paying a bit more for rental properties in Ardmore might make sense if you plan on taking the bus in town and to Philadelphia, because you'll be closer to those amenities.
Ardmore is comprised of three designated neighborhoods, each with unique features. It is important when choosing between neighborhoods to think of your own individual needs before committing to one location -- after all, you don't want to end up in a densely packed walking area having to maneuver a giant pickup truck every day!
North: The northernmost section is bordered by West Lancaster Avenue. This is where you'll pay the most for rental properties. This area is considered a "walker's paradise" because everything you want will be within a half mile or so. Be sure to pack plenty of walking shoes! This neighborhood is a great bet for those who want to be close to the action and not worry about car maintenance.
East: To the east is the neighborhood around East Lancaster and Cricket avenues. Housing is less expensive here, so keep this neighborhood in mind if your apartment search in Ardmore has been limited due to a lower housing budget.
South: The southernmost neighborhood, also located to the east, is Ardmore Park. This is the largest neighborhood in the town, and because of its size, it's less walkable than the other areas. This can be a good thing, because if you have a set of wheels, you can save on your rental fees. Even if you don't, though, you won't necessarily be left behind in the dust; there are some bus stops along Hathaway Lane. Check out Marrone's Pizzeria for dinner.
There are plenty of great places to eat in Ardmore, such as Laxmi's Indian Grill, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Cafe San Pietro and Felicia Pizza Kitchen all within yards of each other. Grab a slice or a whole pie at Marrone's Pizzeria or try the lo mein at Pak Yue Chinese Restaurant.
For those who love a day out grabbing some morning brew before partaking in retail therapy, check out Sabrina's Cafe for some liquid energy, followed by shopping at places like Gap or Urban Outfitters. And for the less chain-inspired shoppers out there, check out some of the local thrift shops such as Browse Around Thrift Shop and Junior League Thrift Shop.
With three distinct neighborhoods to choose from and lots to do within easy reach, you're sure to love this gem of a town! If you get bored - not much of a possibility with all there is to do here - you can take a bus into Philadelphia for a wide variety of cultural and sporting events, amazing restaurants and all types of entertainment. Living in Ardmore is a win / win situation!