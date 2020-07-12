Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

847 Apartments for rent in Logan, Philadelphia, PA

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4431 N Gratz. St.
4431 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
932 sqft
4431 N Gratz. St.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2136 Elkins Ave
2136 Elkins Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
This lovely three bedroom, one bathroom townhouse sit on a quiet street by LaSalle University! Upon entry of the townhouse is a spacious living room with pristine hardwood flooring! Through the living room is the separate dining room with the

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4631 N BROAD STREET
4631 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
3176 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated four bedroom two bath bi-level unit located in the Logan Section of the City.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4553 N Mole St
4553 North Mole Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
935 sqft
Nicetown 3BR For Rent - 3BR FOR RENT (SEC8 OK) 1st & security deposit to move in (Sec8) No Previous Evictions Beautifully refinished hardwood floors Small rear yard **Please let us know if you hold Sec8 voucher** Real Estate Management

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4523 N UBER STREET
4523 North Uber Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1254 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house on a tree lined street featuring a front porch, rear patio and large rear yard.
Results within 1 mile of Logan
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$860
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fernrock Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5340 Green St 1F
5340 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Greene St. Mamor - Apt 1F - Property Id: 314899 One Bedroom Junior. Great Room with Kitchen. Separate Bedroom. Full Bath with tub/shower Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

