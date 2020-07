Rittenhouse Claridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym green community on-site laundry parking pool table bike storage garage package receiving sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room. Brand new, must see 8000 sq. ft. resident lounge featuring demonstration kitchen, seating areas with fireplace and TVs, conference rooms, pool table and more. Roof deck. A doorman that greets you by name and hails your taxi. Cats and dogs welcome. Convenient buses, taxis, trolleys and trains to take you anywhere in the city or beyond. Everything you could possibly want is just outside your doorstep....walk through the city's most beloved park, past the city's best shops and eateries (at some you can eat outside with your dog beside you!) and along the picturesque streets of historic Philadelphia. Call today to find out how you can be part of this fabulous lifestyle.