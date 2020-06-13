177 Apartments for rent in Beverly, NJ

/
112 Laurel Street
112 Laurel Street, Beverly, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
You will want to see this home for yourself. No expense was spared to complete this home renovation. The home has central air and off-street parking. Please email, call or text. Steve@HanbeckHomes.com 609-505-7180 See more details at www.
275 Green St
275 Green Street, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You're going to love the sunlight that gleams through these shades. Open floor concept move in ready by 6/15/2020. Pet friendly, washer and dryer in the unit.
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$940
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
$850
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
203 Green St
203 Green Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Nice house with big size backyard - Nice house with big size backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022376)
429 Saint Mihiel Dr
429 Saint Michel Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Riverside Norse - Property Id: 299780 At Riverside Norse Apartments in Riverside, you've discovered your new place. These apartments are located in the 08075 area of Riverside.
98 Shawmont Ln
98 Shawmont Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
1436 sqft
98 Shawmont Ln - Property Id: 279751 Redone beautifully. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279751 Property Id 279751 (RLNE5813903)
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
4230 U.S. 130
4230 Burlington Pike, Burlington County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment with Kitchen Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4230-us-130-willingboro-nj-08046-usa-unit-2/4eeefd6c-f4ff-48e1-97e1-f9c52e91a42e (RLNE5789665)
30 EXTON LANE
30 Exton Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1595 sqft
Nice Looking Renovated Rancher with brand new carpet, brand new Kitchen with Granite countertop and brand new fully tiled Bathrooms and Brand new water heater. Several new windows. Vacant and easy to show.
9519 FORDHAM ROAD
9519 Fordham Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - This 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Unit in a well kept duplex offers its new tenant sole use of front patio, shared rear driveway, shared built-in garage, storage unit in basement and laundry hook-ups.
9 EMPIRE LANE
9 Empire Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1438 sqft
Great rental property. Quick move in. Three bedroom rancher on a great street and centrally located. Tenant will need to provide paper work prior to seeing property.
18 Blueberry Lane
18 Blueberry Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1578 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! NEWLY REDESIGNED FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM! Brand NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home has been completed updated. It boasts a floor plan with great flow.
1058 Gray Ave
1058 Gray Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
1 B/R WITH DEN LARGE KITCHEN WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NO SMOKING NO PETS MUST CALL FOR APPT. 215-244-1290
46 POPLAR LANE
46 Poplar Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46 POPLAR LANE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
423 Radcliffe Street - A1
423 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Beverly rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Beverly area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beverly from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
