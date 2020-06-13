105 Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ

Moving to Greentree

Greentree is a small community that has a lot of newer buildings, so you'll find pristine places to live as you search for apartments in this area. There are some condos and townhouses for rent in Greentree, if you need a bit more space than an apartment affords. If you're looking for an apartment rental, Greentree has some apartment complexes featuring one-, two-, or three-bedroom apts for rent. There are also some single-family homes in the area, so whatever you need, Greentree has it -- and you can rent it. However, just because it exists doesn't mean it's easy to get; there is a high demand for real estate here, so finding a vacancy might be a bit of a challenge. Don't be a commitment-phobe -- lock in your lease as soon as you find a space that fits your needs.

Greentree is a good place to live for people wanting to work in Cherry Hill or for those looking to commute into Philadelphia and the areas around it. That being said, mass transportation in Greentree isn't all that. Most of the residents are dependent on personal vehicles to get around, simply because the area of Cherry Hill is extremely spread out. For those commuting to Philadelphia, there is a train station in Cherry Hill, but it is not really within walking distance of the Greentree community. The Philadelphia International Airport is about a 20-30 minute drive from anywhere in the city, for times when you really want to get away from it all.