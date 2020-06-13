105 Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ

Apartment List
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.

1 of 44

1 Unit Available
210 EUROPA COURT
210 Europa Court, Greentree, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
1652 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 EUROPA COURT in Greentree. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 45

1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).
Results within 1 mile of Greentree
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,654
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
10 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.

1 of 39

1 Unit Available
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR
1514 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and basement . deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street , great blue ribbon awarded schools close to patico train to phila . and close to shopping .

1 of 39

1 Unit Available
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4763 sqft
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
205 KINGS CROFT
205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
12 Tudor Court - 1
12 Tudor Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2544 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful Townhome for rent in Marlton Woods. This home features upgrades with little yard maintenance.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1615 Woodhollow Dr
1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1503 MARLTON PIKE PIKE
1503 New Jersey Highway 70, Barclay, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Three Bay auto repair with three lifts

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
5063 MAIN STREET
5063 Main Street, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2434 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in the desirable Terrace Grand at Main Street section of Voorhees.
Results within 5 miles of Greentree
Verified

1 of 11

13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 12

12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 58

22 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Verified

1 of 9

6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
City GuideGreentree
Greentree is for the birds. This town is subject to the New Jersey law that prohibits delaying or detaining a homing pigeon -- so stay out of their way!

Greentree is an unincorporated community attached to the larger borough of Cherry Hill in Southern New Jersey. This means that while it considers itself a distinct community, it is not autonomous and falls under the jurisdiction of Cherry Hill. The 2010 Census estimated the population of Greentree to be around 11,367 people. The Greentree community covers an area a little more than four and a half square miles.

Moving to Greentree

Greentree is a small community that has a lot of newer buildings, so you'll find pristine places to live as you search for apartments in this area. There are some condos and townhouses for rent in Greentree, if you need a bit more space than an apartment affords. If you're looking for an apartment rental, Greentree has some apartment complexes featuring one-, two-, or three-bedroom apts for rent. There are also some single-family homes in the area, so whatever you need, Greentree has it -- and you can rent it. However, just because it exists doesn't mean it's easy to get; there is a high demand for real estate here, so finding a vacancy might be a bit of a challenge. Don't be a commitment-phobe -- lock in your lease as soon as you find a space that fits your needs.

Greentree is a good place to live for people wanting to work in Cherry Hill or for those looking to commute into Philadelphia and the areas around it. That being said, mass transportation in Greentree isn't all that. Most of the residents are dependent on personal vehicles to get around, simply because the area of Cherry Hill is extremely spread out. For those commuting to Philadelphia, there is a train station in Cherry Hill, but it is not really within walking distance of the Greentree community. The Philadelphia International Airport is about a 20-30 minute drive from anywhere in the city, for times when you really want to get away from it all.

Neighborhoods in Greentree

Since Greentree is considered an unincorporated community and is already attached to Cherry Hill as an outlying neighborhood itself, it does not split into any other smaller neighborhoods. Due to its status, it is sometimes lumped in with Springdale (another community under the jurisdiction of Cherry Hill), but Greentree considers itself a separate community.

Apartments in Greentree

MSAA Commons: This is a small apartment complex a little down Marlkress Road right off Marlton Pike East. MSAA Commons is conveniently located within walking distance of the local post office.

EQR Cherry Hill: This small apartment complex in Greentree may not be a very walkable, with most amenities more like a short drive away than a quick stroll. If you're hungry and don't want to defile your pristine kitchen, local restaurant Springdale Farms is nearby.

Living in Greentree

Attractions In and Near Greentree

Since Greentree is considered a part of Cherry Hill, residents have all the benefits of being part of this well-established community. There are fitness classes available, including ballroom dance studios for those who really want to show off at the next wedding they attend. For the foodies, there are a lot of amazing restaurants like Capital Grille and Hong Kong Fusion. If you happen enjoy a good brew, check out the eco-friendly Flying Fish Brewery for a tour and tasting.

If you need big doses of entertainment and shopping definitely swing by the Cherry Hill Mall for more stores than you'll know what to do with. Another place where there's a lot of fun in one place is Market and Towne Place at Garden State Park. It stretches over 530,000 square feet and is filled with shops and restaurants, all with a nice downtown vibe.

For Something Completely Different

The Greentree/Cherry Hill area is a huge commuting spot for people who work in Philadelphia and commute in, which means that it's close enough to this popular metro area for you to make a day of it. One place you definitely need to check out is the Ben Franklin Institute, which is a huge museum that features an IMAX theater and a number of interactive exhibits. There is also the Garden State Discovery Museum, which is a hands-on children's museum that's both educational and fun.

Need Sun and Sand?

If you're in need of a little surf and the feeling of sand between your toes, Greentree is only about an hour from Atlantic City, where you can try your luck at one of the many casinos, catch some rays (or waves), take in a concert, see a comedian, or just wander the boardwalk. House of Blues regularly has top-of-the-line musicians and Caesars has a number of fine restaurants. The Atlantic City Outlets also have great shopping available, where you can score high-end brands for a steep discount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Greentree?
The average rent price for Greentree rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Greentree?
Some of the colleges located in the Greentree area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Greentree?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greentree from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

