105 Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ📍
Greentree is an unincorporated community attached to the larger borough of Cherry Hill in Southern New Jersey. This means that while it considers itself a distinct community, it is not autonomous and falls under the jurisdiction of Cherry Hill. The 2010 Census estimated the population of Greentree to be around 11,367 people. The Greentree community covers an area a little more than four and a half square miles.
Greentree is a small community that has a lot of newer buildings, so you'll find pristine places to live as you search for apartments in this area. There are some condos and townhouses for rent in Greentree, if you need a bit more space than an apartment affords. If you're looking for an apartment rental, Greentree has some apartment complexes featuring one-, two-, or three-bedroom apts for rent. There are also some single-family homes in the area, so whatever you need, Greentree has it -- and you can rent it. However, just because it exists doesn't mean it's easy to get; there is a high demand for real estate here, so finding a vacancy might be a bit of a challenge. Don't be a commitment-phobe -- lock in your lease as soon as you find a space that fits your needs.
Greentree is a good place to live for people wanting to work in Cherry Hill or for those looking to commute into Philadelphia and the areas around it. That being said, mass transportation in Greentree isn't all that. Most of the residents are dependent on personal vehicles to get around, simply because the area of Cherry Hill is extremely spread out. For those commuting to Philadelphia, there is a train station in Cherry Hill, but it is not really within walking distance of the Greentree community. The Philadelphia International Airport is about a 20-30 minute drive from anywhere in the city, for times when you really want to get away from it all.
Since Greentree is considered an unincorporated community and is already attached to Cherry Hill as an outlying neighborhood itself, it does not split into any other smaller neighborhoods. Due to its status, it is sometimes lumped in with Springdale (another community under the jurisdiction of Cherry Hill), but Greentree considers itself a separate community.
Apartments in Greentree
MSAA Commons: This is a small apartment complex a little down Marlkress Road right off Marlton Pike East. MSAA Commons is conveniently located within walking distance of the local post office.
EQR Cherry Hill: This small apartment complex in Greentree may not be a very walkable, with most amenities more like a short drive away than a quick stroll. If you're hungry and don't want to defile your pristine kitchen, local restaurant Springdale Farms is nearby.
Attractions In and Near Greentree
Since Greentree is considered a part of Cherry Hill, residents have all the benefits of being part of this well-established community. There are fitness classes available, including ballroom dance studios for those who really want to show off at the next wedding they attend. For the foodies, there are a lot of amazing restaurants like Capital Grille and Hong Kong Fusion. If you happen enjoy a good brew, check out the eco-friendly Flying Fish Brewery for a tour and tasting.
If you need big doses of entertainment and shopping definitely swing by the Cherry Hill Mall for more stores than you'll know what to do with. Another place where there's a lot of fun in one place is Market and Towne Place at Garden State Park. It stretches over 530,000 square feet and is filled with shops and restaurants, all with a nice downtown vibe.
For Something Completely Different
The Greentree/Cherry Hill area is a huge commuting spot for people who work in Philadelphia and commute in, which means that it's close enough to this popular metro area for you to make a day of it. One place you definitely need to check out is the Ben Franklin Institute, which is a huge museum that features an IMAX theater and a number of interactive exhibits. There is also the Garden State Discovery Museum, which is a hands-on children's museum that's both educational and fun.
Need Sun and Sand?
If you're in need of a little surf and the feeling of sand between your toes, Greentree is only about an hour from Atlantic City, where you can try your luck at one of the many casinos, catch some rays (or waves), take in a concert, see a comedian, or just wander the boardwalk. House of Blues regularly has top-of-the-line musicians and Caesars has a number of fine restaurants. The Atlantic City Outlets also have great shopping available, where you can score high-end brands for a steep discount.