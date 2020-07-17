Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome home to your new neighborhood in The Graduate Hospital. 2536 Christian Street is conveniently located to University City, University of Penn, The Children's Hospital, Rittenhouse Square and all of the vibrant businesses of South Street West. This spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home, with extra large garage in Graduate Hospital features a lower level full bathroom with large room that can be used as an in-law suite, office, or media room with sliding doors out to a private rear patio. Upstairs you'll find the kitchen that leads out to a second floor deck and separate dining space. The living area on this floor has a beautiful gas fireplace and custom built in cabinetry. There is also a half bath on this floor. The third floor features a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. There is a full hall bathroom and another guest room in this floor. This house has been pristinely maintained and is move in ready! The house is also very close to the Schuylkill River Trail, Heirloom Market, CVS and Starbucks. Check out the Virtual Tour: https://www.trueview360s.com/virtualtours/p/2536-christian/