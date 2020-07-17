All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2536 CHRISTIAN STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2536 CHRISTIAN STREET

2536 Christian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2536 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome home to your new neighborhood in The Graduate Hospital. 2536 Christian Street is conveniently located to University City, University of Penn, The Children's Hospital, Rittenhouse Square and all of the vibrant businesses of South Street West. This spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home, with extra large garage in Graduate Hospital features a lower level full bathroom with large room that can be used as an in-law suite, office, or media room with sliding doors out to a private rear patio. Upstairs you'll find the kitchen that leads out to a second floor deck and separate dining space. The living area on this floor has a beautiful gas fireplace and custom built in cabinetry. There is also a half bath on this floor. The third floor features a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. There is a full hall bathroom and another guest room in this floor. This house has been pristinely maintained and is move in ready! The house is also very close to the Schuylkill River Trail, Heirloom Market, CVS and Starbucks. Check out the Virtual Tour: https://www.trueview360s.com/virtualtours/p/2536-christian/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
2536 CHRISTIAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET have?
Some of 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2536 CHRISTIAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET offers parking.
Does 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University