2520 CHRISTIAN STREET

Gorgeous Home in Grad Hospital! Big, wide open home with 2 outdoor spaces! You don't see houses for rent like this every day! Enter into the open floor plan first floor with a beautiful modern kitchen. All stainless steel appliances. Beyond the kitchen is spacious backyard. On the second floor are 2 bedrooms. One has its own full bathroom and there is also a full bath in the hallway. The third floor hosts the large master suite with a bathroom and a very nice walk out deck. Each bedroom has a bathroom! This is a great house in a fantastic location!