Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2520 CHRISTIAN STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

2520 CHRISTIAN STREET

2520 Christian Street · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Home in Grad Hospital! Big, wide open home with 2 outdoor spaces! You don't see houses for rent like this every day! Enter into the open floor plan first floor with a beautiful modern kitchen. All stainless steel appliances. Beyond the kitchen is spacious backyard. On the second floor are 2 bedrooms. One has its own full bathroom and there is also a full bath in the hallway. The third floor hosts the large master suite with a bathroom and a very nice walk out deck. Each bedroom has a bathroom! This is a great house in a fantastic location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
2520 CHRISTIAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2520 CHRISTIAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
