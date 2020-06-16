247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Quaint 1st floor, private entry apartment on pretty, tree-lined block of Germantown available for quick move in. Heat, hot/cold water and cooking gas all included. Plus off street parking! Bedroom is large enough for a full size bed and dresser plus it has a large closet. The living room is spacious enough for a full sized couch. The attached kitchen has a dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator and microwave. 3 piece tiled bathroom. Cat friendly with no pet fees! Contact listing agent for appointments and applications. Good credit required. Property is getting refreshed - please excuse the mess in the photos!