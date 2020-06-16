All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:53 AM

247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET

247 West Rittenhouse Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
West Central Germantown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 4358 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Quaint 1st floor, private entry apartment on pretty, tree-lined block of Germantown available for quick move in. Heat, hot/cold water and cooking gas all included. Plus off street parking! Bedroom is large enough for a full size bed and dresser plus it has a large closet. The living room is spacious enough for a full sized couch. The attached kitchen has a dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator and microwave. 3 piece tiled bathroom. Cat friendly with no pet fees! Contact listing agent for appointments and applications. Good credit required. Property is getting refreshed - please excuse the mess in the photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have any available units?
247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have?
Some of 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does offer parking.
Does 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have a pool?
No, 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
