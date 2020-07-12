/
west central germantown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
632 Apartments for rent in West Central Germantown, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
45 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
61 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$974
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to public transit, including bus, rail and trolley. Community is pet friendly and has laundry and parking. Units feature extra storage, carpet and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5911 Greene Street #1F
5911 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
600 sqft
Charming, JR. 1 BDR in Victorian Twin. Avail. Now. - Property Id: 316987 Charming, Junior 1 BDR apartment in Victorian Twin House, 1st Floor Front. Available Now. Two Rooms + Bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
247 W RITTENHOUSE STREET
247 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
4358 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/NCGZgfnpBY8 Wonderful open concept, loft-style apartment on tree-lined block of historic Germantown. Tenants only pay electric; heat, cooking gas and water included. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET
243 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
400 sqft
Light and airy open concept, one bedroom apartment with parking on beautiful shaded property in historic Germantown, available June 1 . Tenant(s) only pay electric - heat, cooking gas and hot/cold water included! Original hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5721-45 MORRIS STREET
5721-45 Morris Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
35691 sqft
Cozy one bedroom unit ... wall to wall carpets ... great closet space ... lots of sunlight ...
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
42 West Duval Street
42 West Duval Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Single family home with lots of charm. Straight through providing a open layout. Hardwood floors. Back yard. Ready to rent. CALL 215-844-1788 to learn more. Single family home avaiable for rent.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 W DUVAL STREET
104 West Duval Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
960 sqft
Cute as a button twin in great Northwest Philly location! Sweet front garden with covered porch. Lovely recently updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Two bedrooms upstairs plus bonus den/office/bedroom on first floor.
Results within 1 mile of West Central Germantown
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within historic West Mt. Airy, these apartment homes boast hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Amenities include a gym, a landscaped courtyard and a recycling program.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Duval Arms
360 East Tulpehocken Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Duval Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 30 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
900 sqft
Wissahickon Valley Park and ACME Market provide easy access to fun and food for this community's residents. Property is access-controlled and offers free trash service and water. Pet-friendly units have window treatments and hardwood flooring.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5340 Green St 1F
5340 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Greene St. Mamor - Apt 1F - Property Id: 314899 One Bedroom Junior. Great Room with Kitchen. Separate Bedroom. Full Bath with tub/shower Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor
5334 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Awesome, 2 BDR/2 BATH Apartment Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 310323 Awesome 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH apartment in Restored, Victorian Mansion, Entire 3rd Floor. Private. Available Now.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Ardleigh Gardens
615 East Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Come check out our famously large apts. With tons of conveniences & comforts, in the heart of Mt. Airy. Located on Upsal Street. We offer A.C ,ceiling fans, modern kitchens, and renovated common areas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2979 W School House Lane
2979 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
850 sqft
Prepare yourself to be amazed by our beautiful park like estate. With amenities such as an indoor pool/jacuzzi, gym and a beautiful view of the city.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
431 E Walnut lane 2nd floor
431 East Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom apartment in Converted Germantown - Property Id: 308476 Bright two bedroom 2nd floor apartment in 4 unit converted house. Vinyl wood looking floors throughout, newer kitchen with over the stove microwave.
