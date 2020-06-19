All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:54 PM

2332 S BEULAH STREET

2332 South Beulah Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2332 South Beulah Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This updated home is ready for its next tenants! Features include central a/c, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, bright windows, and much more! The open floorplan is nice and airy. The updated kitchen leads to a yard, great for the nicer months. The 2 bedrooms are nicely sized with closet space. The bathroom has lovely fixtures.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Lower Moyamensing area of Philadelphia. Be near Mifflin Square Park and neighborhood favorites such as Frangelli's Bakery, Stadium Pizza, Bomb Bomb BBQ, Los Gallos, New York Bakery, Heng Seng, Amigos Bakery, Not Just Pizza, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 S BEULAH STREET have any available units?
2332 S BEULAH STREET has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 S BEULAH STREET have?
Some of 2332 S BEULAH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 S BEULAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2332 S BEULAH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 S BEULAH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 S BEULAH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2332 S BEULAH STREET offer parking?
No, 2332 S BEULAH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2332 S BEULAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 S BEULAH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 S BEULAH STREET have a pool?
No, 2332 S BEULAH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2332 S BEULAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2332 S BEULAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 S BEULAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 S BEULAH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
