2332 S BEULAH STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This updated home is ready for its next tenants! Features include central a/c, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, bright windows, and much more! The open floorplan is nice and airy. The updated kitchen leads to a yard, great for the nicer months. The 2 bedrooms are nicely sized with closet space. The bathroom has lovely fixtures.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Lower Moyamensing area of Philadelphia. Be near Mifflin Square Park and neighborhood favorites such as Frangelli's Bakery, Stadium Pizza, Bomb Bomb BBQ, Los Gallos, New York Bakery, Heng Seng, Amigos Bakery, Not Just Pizza, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.