Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Workforce Homes East of Broad
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Hunting Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3140_REA · Avail. Oct 20
$875
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft
Unit 605E_LIP · Avail. Oct 20
$925
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft
Unit 608E_CLE · Avail. Jul 17
$950
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft
See 1+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Workforce Homes East of Broad.
Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Workforce Homes East of Broad have any available units?
Workforce Homes East of Broad has 4 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does Workforce Homes East of Broad have?
Some of Workforce Homes East of Broad's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Workforce Homes East of Broad currently offering any rent specials?
Workforce Homes East of Broad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Workforce Homes East of Broad pet-friendly?
No, Workforce Homes East of Broad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does Workforce Homes East of Broad offer parking?
No, Workforce Homes East of Broad does not offer parking.
Does Workforce Homes East of Broad have units with washers and dryers?
No, Workforce Homes East of Broad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Workforce Homes East of Broad have a pool?
No, Workforce Homes East of Broad does not have a pool.
Does Workforce Homes East of Broad have accessible units?
No, Workforce Homes East of Broad does not have accessible units.
Does Workforce Homes East of Broad have units with dishwashers?
No, Workforce Homes East of Broad does not have units with dishwashers.
