Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:56 PM

233 S 6TH STREET

233 S 6th St · (215) 607-6007
Location

233 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1062 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
North facing one bedroom in highly desirable Washington Square. Move right into a full service Doorman building right across from beautiful Washington Square park. The unit has an eat in kitchen, large living room, dining room with a private terrace to enjoy the stunning park views and also the Ben Franklin bridge/water views to enjoy after a long day of work. Unit has a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Enter into the large bedroom and you will find plenty of closet space. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet along with two additional Large closets. Close to public transportation, restaurants and shopping. Must see, will not last long !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 233 S 6TH STREET have any available units?
233 S 6TH STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 S 6TH STREET have?
Some of 233 S 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
233 S 6TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 233 S 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 233 S 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 233 S 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 233 S 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 S 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 233 S 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 233 S 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 233 S 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 S 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

