233 S 6TH STREET.

North facing one bedroom in highly desirable Washington Square. Move right into a full service Doorman building right across from beautiful Washington Square park. The unit has an eat in kitchen, large living room, dining room with a private terrace to enjoy the stunning park views and also the Ben Franklin bridge/water views to enjoy after a long day of work. Unit has a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Enter into the large bedroom and you will find plenty of closet space. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet along with two additional Large closets. Close to public transportation, restaurants and shopping. Must see, will not last long !